Rowing: Ballarat Clarendon College sets pace in male school fours

Ballarat Clarendon College produced a dominant performance to claim the male school coxed four open division one honours at the Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Club 2000m regatta on Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
A prelude to the Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake, the crew of Stuart Hall, Max Mason, James Forsyth, Charlie McClure and cox Reece Belcher had a winning margin of three minutes, 36 seconds.
St Patrick's College finished second, with Ballarat Grammar School third.
Ballarat High School and Damascus College also contested the seven-crew final on the first day of a two-day regatta.
Three Ballarat crews finished behind Firbank Grammar School and Genazzano College in the female school coxed four open division one final.
Ballarat High School was the best of the hometown boats in third, ahead of Ballarat Grammar School and Damascus College.
Loreto, and Ballarat and Clarendon colleges each scratched.
The Head of the Lake will be contested on Sunday, February 25,with a full contingent of BAS schools.
