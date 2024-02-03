Saturday division 1 pennant: Sebastopol opens up premiership race

Sebastopol has opened up the premiership in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday pennant division one prem,iership race.
The Burras improved their prospects by inflicting the first defeat of the season on BMS at Alfredton.
Sitting second to BMS, Sebastopol was already looming as the major danger.
However, this nine-shot outcome takes it chances to another level.
There was little in a final-like encounter.
Each took out two rinks.
Two went down to one shot - the BMS four of Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar and David Berry winning 21-20 and Sebastopol's Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin and Will Matthews tokk the honours 19-18.
The difference at the end of the day was the 12-shot victory by Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner and Rob Baker.
All other match-ups went as expected with Webbcona (third), Victoria (fourth), Linton (fifth) and City Oval (sixth) conclusive winners.
This keeps Linton hard on the heels of the top four and still well and truly in finals contention.
City Oval faces a tougher assignment, but getting maxium points against Ballarat Keeps them in the hunt with three jhome and away rounds to play.
BMS 209 points, +236
SEBASTOPOL 188, +217
WEBBCONA 177, +190
VICTORIA 163, +185
Linton 153, +114
City Oval 144, +59
Creswick 112, -69
Mt Xavier 94, -190
Learmonth 89, -161
Ballarat 21, -581
Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Leon Davey 21 d Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 20
William Rowe, David Ryan, Addy Ryan, David Kelly 17 lt Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 24
Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 15 lt Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 20
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Ross Powell, Brendan Pym 10 lt Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart 27
Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 20 drew with Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 20
Michael Curtis, Donna Leeson, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 21 d Greg Peel, Rebecca Cooper, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen 19
Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 26 d Rebecca Booth, Peter Fontana, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 11
Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 26 d Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Stephen Pope, Gerry Flapper 10
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 12 lt Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 24
Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 18 lt Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 19
David Andrews, Neil Morris, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 18 d Fred Reus, Anthony Beacham, David Cassells, Paul Lovell 15
Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 21 d David Ellis, Gary Green, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 20
Malcom Worthy, Eugene Grigg, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 21 lt Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 22
Stewart Williams, Martin Drinkwater, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 36 d Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 8
Glenn Landers, Ken Hocking, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 35 d Ray Bellingham, David Tuddenham, Lynden Henderson, Paul Forrest 9
Sydney Walters, Chris Fletcher, Roy Broughton, Nick Pearce 13 lt Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 19
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 24 d James Thornton, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 16
Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Ian Robinson, Benjamin Morris 29 d Kelly Dubberley, Phil Apsland, David Eastman, Heather Hopkinson 13
Wayne Roberts, Robert Edwards, Gary Hamilton, Gavin Mann 23 d Michael Calagari, Stevo Murnane, Paul Slater, Dale McGregor 12
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 31 d Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 12
