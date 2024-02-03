The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Saturday division 1 pennant: Sebastopol opens up premiership race

DB
By David Brehaut
February 3 2024 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol skip Rob Baker looks for more shots. A big win by his rink was decisive in getting over BMS. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Sebastopol skip Rob Baker looks for more shots. A big win by his rink was decisive in getting over BMS. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Sebastopol has opened up the premiership in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday pennant division one prem,iership race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.