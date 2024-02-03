10 takeaways from Ballarat's 40 under 40

Dear subscribers.
Over recent weeks, The Courier has profiled 40 of the city's younger leaders.
It's been a diverse list, from educators and scientists to farming advocates and business owners, all passionate about the region and where it's heading.
We compiled the 40 under 40 with the goal to hear from younger voices in our community. People we don't typically hear from day to day, to canvas their views on how Ballarat is evolving and their vision for how they want to see the city develop over the next decade.
As the series comes to an end for 2024, we recap of some of the key takeaways.
Hygge Property director Joe Van Dyk on alternative housing solutions for Ballarat, catering to the rapid shift in demographics.
"We understand that people want to live near the city, they want sustainability, they want alternative forms of transport that don't need car parking and they want energy efficient homes."
Sebastopol football playing coach and former North Ballarat Rebel Tony Lockyer on why high level sport should return to Ballarat, attracting talent in a variety of industries to the city:
"I would love to see a Victorian Football League team back in Ballarat and see Ballarat push for those elite sporting pathways for all sports. It can attract great people who set up their lives (here)."
Real estate agent Brayden Dorney on the opportunities for Ballarat, provided infrastructure keeps up to speed:
"The trajectory we're on is going to be really good for the next 10 years - (with) the growth in the western district. If the City of Ballarat can make sure those roads and everything is keeping up with it, then it's going to work really well."
Black Cat Truffles director and chef Liam Downes on why he wants to see more young chefs able to train here in Ballarat, rather than in Melbourne:
"Especially in hospitality, I would love to see them train under our chefs we have here and open their own restaurants. [That will] keep this movement in the food scene really evolving."
Ferndale Confectionary chief executive Leigh Edwards on why manufacturing is so important for Ballarat's development:
"A growing city is a great city because it gives opportunities for commercial development. It gives a good pool of staff for manufacturers and gives the government reasons to invest in health, schools and infrastructure."
Revolution Print owner Leon Wilson on Ballarat's future as more young people stay and bring their ambitions to life:
"I'm hoping with the new leadership generation, a lot of younger people will stay because they've been led by [other] great young people. They'll take over a lot of these businesses in the next 10 years, and they'll be the next generation of leaders."
Volta venue programmer Lachlan Anderson spoke about the mix of younger musicians coming through Ballarat's music scene and older musicians working full-time in the industry:
"They keep the scene really strong because being in a regional town, if you see people prospering and being successful ... it gives them an inspiration to think I can do that too," he said.
Workforce consultant and sporting club secretary Bec Ware on why sporting communities are a vital part of building resilience around mental health:
"We had young men in that club that had lost four or five people in the span of five weeks. My daughter is that age and I couldn't imagine waking up to a phone call like that. She has been to more funerals than she has been to 18th birthday parties."
Disability advocate Dee Banks on encouraging those with lived experience to find their voice:
"So many people in their jobs or in their sports clubs, or different spaces can make such a difference. If they have conversations about accessibility, about gender inequality and family violence, we normalise these conversations."
Hospitality and events planner Bonnie White, on why Ballarat should become a lead events destination for Victoria:
"We have so many amazing quality suppliers, food and wine producers and venues in Ballarat. Hopefully we can all collaborate and lift everyone up."
Horticulturalist Katherine Myers, on the need to preserve Ballarat's rich and important agricultural land:
"I'd like to see really clear forward planning both at the local and state level around balancing out our food security, our energy security and our population growth and residential planning."
Special thanks to reporter Nieve Walton, photographer Lachlan Bence and senior digital journalist Adam Spencer.
