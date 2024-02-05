Helen Garner heading to Clunes Booktown's massive return

One of Victoria's most popular book festivals is returning for 2024 and has announced its literary line-up and a pleasant change for the hip pocket.
The Clunes Booktown Festival has thousands of visitors make their way to the regional town for a two day events of bookish fun, and 2024's edition will have renowned novelist Helen Garner (Monkey Grip) speaking live.
In 2023, the event had made changes to include panels with film and television writers, song writers, visual artists and street artists to show different ways of telling stories.
The event took place earlier in March to take advantage of daylight saving to squeeze more story-telling excitement into the two day event - rather than later in May.
This year, the festival will take place on March 23 and 24 with authors and musicians for bibliophiles everywhere.
But another exciting change which will have story enthusiasts pleased is free entry for the first time in the festival's history, so more people can explore the outdoor book bazaar, music and more.
The book lovers' paradise will include speaking events, with Helen Garner, Jane Clifton, and Wayne Macauley in conversation with Jacinta Parsons.
There will also be a true crime speaking panel with Kerryn Mayne, Robyn Walton, Emily Webb, and Carmel Bird, as well as researcher Kate Driscoll.
Two First Nations women - chef, restaurateur and author Nornie Bero and academic Crystal McKinnon - will discuss achieving agency, self-worth and recognition in this place and time, with Tony Birch, while there will also be a focus on books on the year 12 syllabus, drinking in Australia, queer history, and plenty more.
The full program of music, workshops and additional author talks including events with Dennis Altman (Death in the Sauna), Toni Jordan (Prettier if She Smiled More), Megan Rogers (The Heart is a Star), Will Cox and Jess Ho will go on sale this week.
For tickets to the speaking events, visit clunesbooktown.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.