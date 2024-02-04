New Footscray VFL defender aligns with Ballarat Swans

A VFL-listed key defender has aligned with Ballarat Football Netball League club Ballarat.
Rhett Montgomerie has adopted Chris Maple's Swans as his home club after joining Footscray.
The high-key defender, who is originally from South Australia, has spent the past two seasons playing with Essendon in the VFL after being pick number four in the AFL rookie draft.
Maple said he was not expecting Montgomerie to make many appearances for the Swans.
"Hopefully we'll see him for maybe three games.
"I'd expect him to predominantly play in the VFL. He's a quality player.
"We'll just have to see."
As an AFL-listed player Montgomerie, 23, has been regular in Essendon's VFL line-up, with his intercepting marking a feature of his game.
Maple said having a VFL player align was always a good sign for a club.
"It's always great to attract quality players.
"It's good for the club and for the league. The league needs these types of players."
Maple believes Montgomeries's country background was a factor in drawing him to Ballarat.
He grew up on Kangaroo Island and later in Angaston in the Barossa Valley, from where he embarked on an SANFL career with Central District and attracted the interest of Essendon.
Maple said Montgomerie was keen to experience a taste of country life in Victoria.
Montgomerie is the Swan's third Footscray VFL-listed player, joining Tristan Maple and Angus Bade.
The Western Bulldogs/Footscray ties go much deeper than that too, with Andrew Hooper continuing to be major contributor on-field after an AFL career and Maple being a former Bulldogs coaching pnael and football department member, and Footscray coach.
Ballarat has also signed former Footscray VFL and Essendon AFL/VFL-listed Lauchlan Dalgleish as a marquee recruit for this year as it builds on a youth policy which saw 16 players debut last year.
Harry Butler (Carisbrook), James Carpenter (Uni Blacks, VAFA), Zak Rinaldi (Carisbrook) and Bailey Fraser (returned) are other arrivals.
The Swans are planning two practice matches in the lead up to the start of the BFNL season on Saturday, April 13. They are scheduled to meet Sebastopol on Saturday, March 23 and Dunnstown on Thursday, April 4.
Maples led Ballarat to five wins and ninth position in his first season in the head coaching role.
