Imported European trotter announces himself in Great Southern Star

By David Brehaut
Updated February 4 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 11:01am
Cardigan trainer Anton Golino and new stable star Callmethebreeze after winning the Great Southern Star at Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick.
Imported European trotter Callmethebreeze has made the Australasian harness racing community sit up and take notice by capturing the group 1 $300,000 Great Southern Star.

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

