Ballarat residents keep cool as city records hottest day of 2024 so far

Ballarat has sweated through its hottest day of the year so far, with many locals choosing to cool off in Ballarat's pools and splash parks.
At 6am, the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather station at Ballarat Airport recorded a temperature of 13.9 degrees, before the mercury began to rise to 20.4 degrees by 8am.
The city reached 27.3 degrees by 10am and 29.2 degrees by 11am before reaching 36 degrees at 4.30pm.
It follows a hot Saturday, where the mercury reached 32.1 degrees.
The extreme heat won't hang around, though, with Monday's forecast set for a cloudy day and a top of 21 degrees.
Temperatures will hover in the low 20s for most of the week, before rising to a pleasant 25 degrees on Thursday and 24 degrees on Friday.
