Cricket round-up: Golden Point Blue leads dominance, century lifts Linton

Finals contenders stamped their authority in Ballarat Cricket Association round 10 twenty-20 match-ups .
With third-placed Brown Hill having a bye, the rest of the top five teams came out on top on Friday.
There continues to be no stopping undefeated Golden Point Blue, which compiled 1-183 before restricting Buninyong to 8-50 at White Flat Oval.
ROUND 10
Ballarat-Redan (1) 5-117 (Alyssa Lucas 2-15, Eliza Yean 2-22) d Mt Clear 6-105 (Alyssa Lucas 31ret, Belinda Griffin 19, Emily McNeight 18; Lexi Ryan 2-8)
East Ballarat 2-109 (Kirsty Cross 30ret, Kiah Arch 21no, Abigail Arch 15) d Golden Point White 4-51 (Michelle Smith 2-2)
Golden Point Blue 1-183 (Nicole Edwards 32ret, Caine Van Dyken 31ret, Tahleah Ticehurst 28, Conni Lafranchi 18ret) d Buninyong 8-50 (Tracey Mellington 15; Imogen O'Brien 2-4)
Wendouree 5-110 (Amy Reeves 27, Kate Highett 20) d Ballarat Redan (2) 5-55
LADDER: GOLDEN POINT BLUE 48, BALLARAT REDAN (1) 42, BROWN HILL 33, EAST BALLARAT 30, Wendouree 24, Mt Clear 15, Ballarat-Redan (2) 9, Buninyong 9, Golden Point White 6
David Parker led Linton to its second win of the Grenville Cricket Association season with a century.
He made 118 (16 fours, 2 sixes) to a massive 3-280 against Rokewood at Haddon on Saturday.
Rokewood replied with 9-145 thanks to some rear guard action from Leigh Colledge, 82 (5 sixes, 9 fours).
John Stuart claimed 5-28 for Linton.
ROUND 14
Carranballac 8-186 (Luke Jackson 59no) d Lismore 184 (Hayden Brett 97, Lachlan Nelson 38no; Daniel Hooper 3-20)
Lexton 7-175 (Brad Adams 37, Alex Miller 30; Hunter Thompson 3-19) d Derrinallum 8-151 (Ned Uren 37; Bryce Karslake 3-36)
Linton 3-280 (David Parker 118, Josh Foley 60no, James Munro 35no, Kirk McDonald 31no) d Rokewood 9-145 (Leigh College 82, Charlie Walton 34; John Stuart 5-28)
LADDER: HADDON 69, LEXTON 54, CARRANBALLAC 45, LISMORE 30, Derrinallum 18, Linton 15, Rokewood 15.
Ballarat's Matt Short made 42 in first time batting for Australia on home soil at the SCG on Sunday.
The West Indies had Australia in trouble at 4-89 in the one-dayer when Short went to the crease.
He combined with Aaron Hardie for a 51-run stand, hitting two fours and a six.
Australia reached 9-258 and then dismissed the West Indies for 175.
Short played in Australia's win over the West Indies at the MCG on Friday, but did not get a bat.
He made his one-day debut for Australia in India in the lead up to the World Cup.
