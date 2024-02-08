The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

New Zealand racing campaigns for Ballarat district stables

DB
By David Brehaut
February 8 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callmethebreeze (Nathan Jack) wins the group 1 Great Southern Star at Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick.
Callmethebreeze (Nathan Jack) wins the group 1 Great Southern Star at Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Ballarat harness racing stables will campaign two trotters in New Zealand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.