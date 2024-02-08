New Zealand racing campaigns for Ballarat district stables

Ballarat harness racing stables will campaign two trotters in New Zealand.
Just Believe and European import Callmethebreeze have been confirmed as starters in the first edition of the NZ slot race, The TAB Trot, at Cambridge on Monday, April 15.
Million dollar earner Just Believe is trained by Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars at Myrniong, while Callmethebreeze is in the Yabby Dam Farms stable at Cardigan overseen by trainer Anton Golino.
This will be Just Believe's second overseas trip.
He had three starts in Sweden last year, being placed in two group features from three outings.
Just Believe's participation in the slot race was confirmed in the lead up to Saturday night's Great Southern Star at Melton.
He ran a brave second to Callmethebreeze in the group 1 final after each won a heat on the same program.
Callmethenreeze has had just three Australian starts since arriving from France, where the Italian-bred stallion took his earnings past $1m before being purchased by Ballarat-based Pat Driscoll.
CHAMPION reinsman Chris Alford has a big chance to drive his 8000th career winner in Ballarat on Wednesday night.
He needs one more to become the first Australian reinsman to achieve the feat.
From Bolinda, the 55-year-old has three drives on a circuit where has has 636 winners in career going back to the mid-1980s
These wins include one Ballarat Pacing Cup in 2014 with Im Corzin Terror.
