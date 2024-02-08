Luxe living in Winter Valley

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Talk about packing a punch. This newly-listed house has it all, with five-star hotel vibes in some rooms and showstopping features in others that create memorable spaces you want to live in.
"I'm captivated by the property's design," said selling agent Oscar Currell from Ballarat Real Estate. "The moment I step inside, the wide hallways, high ceilings and distinctive features truly set it apart from others."
This spacious hallway seamlessly leads to the open plan kitchen, living and dining area. The modern kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring stone benchtops, a dishwasher, a 900 millimetre stainless steel oven with gas cooktop and an expansive walk-in pantry.
Situated at the front of the home, the king-sized main bedroom impresses, with a massive walk-in robe and full ensuite boasting an oversized shower, double vanity and toilet. There are three additional bedrooms, each with built-in robes.
A spacious cinema room enhances the home, a drawcard for kids who want to host movie nights, or a cosy place for the family to gather during the cooler months or on lazy Sunday afternoons.
The large family bathroom is luxuriously appointed with a double shower, vanity, large free-standing bath and a separate toilet.
Sliding doors from the open plan living area open to the undercover outdoor space, creating the perfect environment for entertaining family and friends.
Additional features of this remarkable property include high ceilings, gas central heating and evaporative cooling.
As you would expect in a modern home of this calibre, there are also remote-operated blinds, security cameras and a camera doorbell, all seamlessly connecting to your preferred device.
The double garage with direct access and rear landscaped gardens add to the allure of this exceptional home.
Winter Valley sets an unprecedented standard for comfortable living, surrounded by modern amenities such as shops, schools, Delacombe Town Centre and Bunnings, nestled amid beautifully landscaped parklands.
Homes of this size, class, and calibre are in high demand, so don't miss out. Call the agency today for more information or to schedule your private inspection.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.