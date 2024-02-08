The Courier
Luxe living in Winter Valley

By House of the Week
Updated February 9 2024 - 10:31am, first published 10:27am
  • 25 Valberg Street, Winter Valley
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $750,000 - $800,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Oscar Currell 0499 070 759
  • Inspect: Saturday February 10, from 12.10pm - 12.40pm

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

