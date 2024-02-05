'Can't live on fresh air': Malthouse 'hell-bent' on raising star help

MICHAEL Malthouse is "hell-bent" on getting more people on their bike in Ballarat and so he has been calling on some friendly star power.
The legendary AFL premiership coach and player has been filming inside Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute with well-known Channel Nine sports presenter Tony Jones.
Mr Malthouse's aim is to reach as many people as possible for their support of internationally renowned research in the town in which he grew up - and the best way they could help was joining Ballarat Cycle Classic.
The homegrown FECRI is Australia's sole regional cancer research hub and relies entirely on donations, including pedal power.
"It's important because cancer hasn't gone anywhere. It's still killing people," Mr Malthouse said.
"The older you get, the more friends you hear of with cancer and that's too many people getting cancer.
"This is such an outstanding way to be giving a little bit back to the community but also alerting people to this organisation."
Mr Malthouse, who grew up in Wendouree, first joined Ballarat Cycle Classic as an ambassador in 2018 when his wife Nanette, a breast cancer survivor, was recovering from the disease. At that time, a close brother-in-law and two Richmond teammates had died from cancer.
He joined forces with AFL identity Danny Frawley, who grew up in Bungaree and had been a Classic ambassador for more than a decade before his death, unrelated to cancer.
Mr Malthouse had made a call on Ballarat politicians in 2018 to get riding or walking in support, given FECRI has received no government funding.
In a tour of the FECRI labs this month, Mr Malthouse was impressed by community efforts to invest in different technology FECRI scientists needed to carry out their work.
One donation plaque that struck Mr Malthouse in particular was from farming town Lake Bolac, more than an hour west of Ballarat, highlighting the ripple effects of FECRI's work.
Mr Malthouse said more people needed to be aware of FECRI's research, primarily in immunology, in a bid to tackle all forms of cancer.
And everyone should help because the institute "can't live on fresh air".
"I'll defy anyone, who is an adult, who doesn't know anyone who has had or been impacted by cancer," Mr Malthouse said.
"This is such a worthy cause - it's not cheap running any organisation like this without support.
"...There are no excuses - you can ride, you can ride a three-wheel bike or you can walk like Nanette. It will be fantastic."
Ballarat Cycle Classic features a program of BMX riding, gravel grinds, downhill mountain biking, road riding (including the epic SPUD100, a 100-mile or 160-kilometre ride), family rides and a pet-friendly walk.
Every cent raised directly supports FECRI researchers, including Federation University PhD candidates, in tackling cancer in internationally renowned projects.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is on February 17-18 with BMX racing on February 10.
To enter, or donate online, visit ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
