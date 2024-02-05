The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'Can't live on fresh air': Malthouse 'hell-bent' on raising star help

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 6 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis and Michael Malthouse take a closer look at some equipment at work in the Ballarat laboratories. Picture by Kate Healy
FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis and Michael Malthouse take a closer look at some equipment at work in the Ballarat laboratories. Picture by Kate Healy

MICHAEL Malthouse is "hell-bent" on getting more people on their bike in Ballarat and so he has been calling on some friendly star power.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.