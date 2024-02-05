P-plater 'trying to have fun' after being clocked at 150kmh on Ballarat street

A magistrate has slammed a reckless P-plater for "truly dangerous" behaviour after he was caught driving about 150kmh in a 60kmh zone while affected by drugs and alcohol.
Abass Gordon Kabia, 21, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to the incident, where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges on February 5, 2024.
According to a police summary, Kabia was driving on La Trobe Street Delacombe, between Learmonth Street and Sutton Street, about 12.10am on October 21, 2023, when he was seen by officers who estimated his speed to be more than 150kmh.
The 21-year-old was then intercepted by police after being officially detected at a speed of 147kmh in the 60kmh zone.
Upon being apprehended, Kabia provided a probationary licence to police before returning a positive breath test.
He was then taken back to Ballarat police station, where about 12.55am, he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.103.
A subsequent illicit drug test also returned a positive reading for cannabis.
When questioned, Kabia told police he had been drink driving while "just trying to have fun with friends."
He also said he had taken drugs at the start of the morning, and when asked how much, he told them "not enough".
The 21-year-old said his behaviour had been "very dangerous", and that he had no reason for driving at such a high speed except "to get home".
Police immediately suspended Kabia's licence and his car was impounded for 30 days.
The young hoon's defence lawyer said their client was sorry for his behaviour, and was aware he would have to complete multiple courses before driving again.
They said Kabia lived with his mother and sister while working fulltime as a painter-decorator, and at just 21-years-of-age, rehabilitation should be the focus of his sentence.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said she was concerned by the lack of remorse Kabia showed while being questioned by police, but this may have been because he was still intoxicated.
It's dangerous, it's not just reckless, it's truly dangerous.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
"These are very serious offences, this is in excess of the ordinary type of driving matters I deal with, because of the speed you were driving at," she said.
"You were very lucky you weren't seriously injured and that another person wasn't seriously injured.
"It's dangerous, it's not just reckless, it's truly dangerous."
Magistrate Hodgson also said she had a "degree of nervousness" about the 21-year-old's prospects of rehabilitation, and she hoped this wasn't the start of him having long-term involvement in the legal system.
Kabia was fined $1000 with conviction and had his licence suspended for a total of 19 months backdated to October 21, 2023.
A former catalogue delivery boy was apprehended by police after the front of his car lifted up while he accelerated to 111kmh in a 60kmh zone.
Jordan Rumler, 18, also appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on February 5, where he pleaded guilty to driving at a dangerous speed.
According to a police summary, about 9.02pm on December 30, 2023, Rumler was driving west on Rubicon Street, Redan, before turning south onto Sutton Street, Delacombe at a high speed.
When he accelerated, officers saw the front of his car lift up, and detected his speed to be 111kmh in the 60kmh zone.
The 18-year-old was eventually apprehended on Hertford Street, Sebastopol, where he produced a probationary licence to police.
When officers told him he had been travelling at 111kmh, Rumler said "really? F-k", and told them he had accelerated while driving past a "mate's house".
Police impounded the 18-year-old's car on the spot, suspended his licence, and summoned him to appear in court.
Rumler, who represented himself, told the court he was unemployed and finished school after year nine.
He said he had then worked for his grandmother delivering catalogues, but hadn't been employed for the past six months.
Magistrate Hodgson said Rumler's behaviour was "very serious", and that she was concerned by the number of young people driving at extreme speeds.
"Driving at such a high speed of more than 45kmh over the speed limit is so dangerous," she said.
"You do not have the skills or experience to be driving like that, you're lucky no one was killed or injured on that evening."
Imagine the police having to knock on [your dad or nanna's] door to say you had been seriously injured, or seriously injured or killed another person.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
Rumler was fined $940 with conviction and had his licence suspended for 12 months backdated to December 30, 2023.
While sentencing the 18-year-old, Magistrate Hodgson said she had afforded him leniency owing to his youth, but that others had to be discouraged from driving at such high speeds.
"Imagine the police having to knock on [your dad or nanna's] door to say you had been seriously injured, or seriously injured or killed another person," she said.
"Don't get [back] behind a wheel, you don't get to [drive] to the shops to get vapes, cigarettes, drinks, or whatever you want, [this] is very serious."
