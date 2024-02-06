The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman arrested over Mount Helen housefire

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 6 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The damaged house on Tuesday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The damaged house on Tuesday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence

UPDATE 3.15pm: A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after a fire destroyed a house in Mount Clear overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.