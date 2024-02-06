Woman arrested over Mount Helen housefire

UPDATE 3.15pm: A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after a fire destroyed a house in Mount Clear overnight.
According to Victoria Police, Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested the Sebastopol woman on February 6.
She was remanded to appear at the Geelong Magistrates' Court.
PREVIOUSLY:
Fire has torn through a house in a Mount Helen court overnight, with firefighters arriving on the scene to find it fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were called about 11.30pm on February 5 to Rosewood Court.
The single-storey brick house was "fully involved in fire", a CFA spokesperson said in a statement.
"Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 45 minutes," they said, adding a community warning was issued about 11.50pm and the fire was declared safe at 12.59am.
"Units responded from Buninyong, Sebastopol and Buninyong Mount Helen."
Ambulance Victoria was also called to the scene to treat one person for injuries, with a spokesperson confirming a man in his 30s was taken to St John of God hospital in a stable condition for observation.
Fire investigators attended the site on Tuesday.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.