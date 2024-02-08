Your private oasis awaits in Mount Clear

With a sprawling allotment backing onto a scenic state forest, this professionally landscaped property includes a spacious home and a delightful integration of modern elegance and natural allure.
The house has four expansive bedrooms, each adorned with built-in robes. The grand main bedroom takes centre stage, graced with a spacious walk-in robe and full ensuite with a double vanity and bathtub. There's also space for a couch and television or a convenient study area, making it the ideal parents' retreat.
A separate study with a built-in bookcase provides a dedicated space for work, while two light-filled family rooms create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The modern and well-appointed kitchen has stone benchtops, quality stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.
Ducted gas heating and reverse cycle air conditioning ensures year-round climate control.
Outside on the 3485 (approx.) square metre block, an undercover alfresco area leads to a large deck with an expansive green outlook - the ideal setting for entertaining.
Vehicle access from the front and rear is complemented by a double lock-up garage.
Within close proximity to Federation University and schools, this haven presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a substantial block in a peaceful location.
