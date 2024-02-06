Wendouree-Ballarat regatta, day two action | PHOTOS

The countdown to Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake is on and three weeks out from the February 25 event, crews had their skills put to the test on Lake Wendouree.
Wendouree-Ballarat grade and masters regatta offered a handy hit-out with plenty of experienced club competitors from across the state out on the water for the two-day event.
Temperatures were soaring, hitting a top of 36.3 degrees, for day two action on February 4, 2024.
Pictures by Adam Trafford.
