The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wendouree-Ballarat regatta, day two action | PHOTOS

Updated February 6 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The countdown to Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake is on and three weeks out from the February 25 event, crews had their skills put to the test on Lake Wendouree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.