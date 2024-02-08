Secure an affordable warehouse

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale 3/3 Grandlee Drive in Wendouree.
Do not miss your opportunity to secure this affordable warehouse in the highly sought-after Wendouree industrial precinct located near the Western Freeway.
The site of 469 square metres (approx.) features a total warehouse area of 301 square metres (approx.) with a high clearance roller and a mezzanine office with additional storage areas.
This property benefits from being located in a secure complex and is offered as vacant possession.
Located just off the busy Learmonth Road, this wonderful space features neighbours that include local and national brands, such as Jayco, Maxitrans, Mainfreight, Laminex and many other industrial and medical facilities.
The property is also in close proximity to all the highlights of Ballarat, including Lake Wendouree and Stockland Wendouree Shopping Centre.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection.
