The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shakeup in finals race after losses to two top sides

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 6 2024 - 7:19pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buninyong's John Nunn during his side's win over Sebastopol. Picture by Adam Trafford
Buninyong's John Nunn during his side's win over Sebastopol. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat Highland Bowls Tuesday Pennant Division One top four has changed again after losses to two of the divisions top sides.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.