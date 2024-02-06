Shakeup in finals race after losses to two top sides

The Ballarat Highland Bowls Tuesday Pennant Division One top four has changed again after losses to two of the divisions top sides.
In the closest match of the round, Midlands defeated Creswick by five shots and replaced their finals rivals in the top four.
Midlands claimed two rinks to Creswick's one during the contest, with the four led by Midlands' David Speechly setting up the victory with a dominant 28 to 12 shot win.
The result means Midlands has risen to fourth place in the ladder, now five points above Creswick in fifth, which had leapt above Midlands in the previous round.
While City Oval remain firmly in first place after a 69 to 46 shot victory over Learmonth, the gaps between the rest of the top four reduced.
Second placed Webbcona will now be looking nervously at the sides below them on the ladder, after suffering an upset 66 to 41 shot loss at the hands of Central Wendouree.
The result sees Central Wendouree move up to eighth on the ladder after winning three rinks and taking all 16 points on offer, whereas Webbcona had its lead over Buninyong in third reduced to 10 points with two rounds to play.
Buninyong had a convincing 11 shot win over Sebastopol, with Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald and Brian Wilcock leading their team with a convincing 29 to 17 shot win.
The result should give Buninyong confidence ahead of round 17, where it will host Webbcona in another fixture likely to shape the finals race.
Victoria 61 (2) def by BMS 69 (14)
Alexe Hamilton, Bryan McGuigan, Noel Verlinden, Helene Stenning 22 def by Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 29
Ron Saw, Donna Leeson, Kevin Coad, Alan Dennis 26 def Jeff Ryan, Ivan Annear, Judith Lindsay, Scott McLean 17
Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Andrea Tudorovic, Robert Walsh 13 def by Brian Hickman, Dianne Hampson, Michelle Tait, Kevin McLean 23
Central Wendouree 66 (16) def Webbcona 41 (0)
Ted Lee, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent, John Quick 23 def Jeffrey Grieve, Ross Boag, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 17
John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 18 def Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 14
Meryl Holloway, William Wilkins, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 25 def Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 10
CITY OVAL 69 (15) def Learmonth 46 (1)
Dianne Price, Janine Roberts, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts 28 def Sally Goldsmith, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 12
David Flintoft, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 20 def Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, David Kelly, Gregory Ross 13
Sandra Grano, John Peddlesden, Garry Powell, Ian Robinson 21 drew Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Chris Powell, William Rowe 21
Creswick 50 (2) def by Midlands 55 (14)
Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Richard McCutcheon, Barry Yates 13 def by Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier, Neil Peoples 18
Elise Bennett, Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Gerry Flapper 12 def by Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 28
Dale Chalmers, Judith Caddy, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 25 def Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Paul Kennedy 9
Sebastopol 53 (2) def by Buninyong 64 (14)
Trisha Cole, Cec Deans, Brian Johnson, John Hofstra 17 def by Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 29
Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 19 def Ian McGregor, Graeme Nicholson, Graeme Simpson, Wayne Morgan 16
Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells 17 def by Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, John Nunn, Keith Chapman 19
LADDER: CITY OVAL 189 points, +194 shots; WEBBCONA 162, +120; BUNINYONG 152, +137; MIDLANDS 147, +40; Creswick 142, -43; Learmonth 110, -98; Victoria 102, -8; Central Wendouree 98, -58; Sebastopol 91, -142; BMS 87; -142
Clunes 63 (14) def Invermay 47 (2)
Buninyong 57 (2) def by Beaufort 70 (14)
Daylesford 82 (16) def City Oval 31 (0)
Smeaton 68 (16) def Mt Xavier 49 (0)
Linton 68 (16) def Sebastopol 51 (0)
TOP 4: LINTON 208 points, +330 shots; SMEATON 165, +135; INVERMAY 163, +169; CLUNES 148, +94
Midlands 65 (14) def Sebastopol 54 (2)
Central Wendouree 50 (0) def by Victoria 74 (16)
Ballarat North 79 (16) def City Oval 29 (0)
Smeaton 74 (12) def Daylesford 60 (4)
BMS 77 (16) Webbcona 43 (0)
TOP 4: VICTORIA 175 points, +227 shots; BALLARAT NORTH 167, +211; BMS 167, +164; SMEATON 161, +56
Linton 67 (14) def Victoria 46 (2)
Creswick 62 (12) def Central Wendouree 55 (4)
Midlands 58 (4) def by Mt Xavier 65 (12)
Ballarat East 80 (16) def Sebastopol 34 (0)
Buninyong 63 (16) def Ballarat 46 (0)
Bungaree 48 (0) def by Smeaton 70 (16)
Ballan 84 (16) def Learmonth 40 (0)
TOP 4: BALLARAT EAST 189 points, +232 shots; BALLAN 188, +395; SMEATON 174, +169; MT XAVIER 168, +194
Midlands vs Ballarat North SCORES N/A
Clunes 41 (12) def Victoria 32 (2)
Beaufort 2 59 (14) def Invermay 34 (0)
Webbcona 36 (0) def by BMS 44 (14)
Buninyong 29 (0) def by Beaufort 3 49 (14)
TOP 4: BEAUFORT 2 156 points, +147 shots; BEAUFORT 3 149, +124; BALLARAT NORTH* 148, +197; INVERMAY 141, +49
