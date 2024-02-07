The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Butterfly 'snowstorms' throughout the region: What's the go?

By Roger Thomas
February 7 2024 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Small white butterflies are everywhere in Ballarat right now, Roger Thomas writes. Picture by Adam Trafford
Small white butterflies are everywhere in Ballarat right now, Roger Thomas writes. Picture by Adam Trafford

The white cabbage butterfly is abundant locally this summer, with "snowstorms" of butterflies being reported in paddocks, gardens and forests.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.