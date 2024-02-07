Leading hometown heroes set for epic chase in special Ballarat Gift

HOMETOWN sprinters will start as backmarkers for the men's and women's Ballarat Gifts on what is one of the last major hit-outs on the road to Stawell.
Grace O'Dwyer, the first to win the Stawell Women's Gift on prize parity in 2015, has a 3.25-metre mark for the marquee women's 120m handicap at City Oval.
In the men's event, rising sprint star Cooper Sherman takes up the back of the field off one metre in the Victorian Athletic League two-day meet.
The Neville Down-trainer Sherman has been in stellar form and will arrive at City Oval less than one month after capturing the Victorian Country 100m sprint crown on the track at Ballarat's Llanberris Reserve. He backed up that title to complete a trifecta with 400m and 200m wins.
Sherman has also been impressing on the grass too with wins in the St Albans 120m Men's Gift on January 6, a runner-up finish in the Maryborough Gift on New Year's Day and fourth in the Geelong Gift final in mid-November.
The Ballarat Gift title carries special significance in 2024, the first since the death of legendary trainer Len Templar in December. The marquee race has been named in his honour since 2019.
Sherman's closest rival, Ivanhoe's Nathan Riali (2.5m), is yet to claim a gift sash this season but topped the men's 70m field in Maryborough.
One of the biggest threats could come from 2022 Stawell Gift winner Harrison Kerr (3m), who has been in consistent form this VAL season with finals appearances for 70m in Rye, 70m and 400m at Wangaratta and the 100m Gift and 70m win in Mentone's Beachside event.
Grace O'Dwyer has a big ask of her in Ballarat Women's Gift after finishing runner-up at Stawell last Easter.
O'Dwyer ran fourth off 6.5m in the Ballarat 120m final last season and had a mark of 7m in Stawell and, despite a tight mark this season, has still be looking strong in 70m events.
In a field with almost 20 Ballarat athletes, teenage sprint sensation Armani Anderson looms as one to watch.
Anderson, like Sherman, claimed a Victorian Country 100m sprint title in late January and this season became one of two Ballarat-based athletes to win an Australian All-Schools Championship title in the 100m - the other being her coach Gerrard Keating.
Ballarat will be Anderson's first Gift and she told The Courier in January that she expected the experience to be different.
"I love to be able to chase in my races, I'm really excited to see what I can do at that level," Anderson said.
Anderson has a chance to reignite a rivalry with Sunbury's Ellie Keratianos, one of the nation's leading professional runners, who fell second to Anderson in the country track championships.
Ross Creek teenager Grace Crowe (6m), who was right on their tails, has been a consistent performer on the VAL circuit. This includes a second-place finish in last weekend's Beachside Gift women's 100m final off five metres.
Carngham-based Ballarat Harriers Lucy (7.5m) and Molly (6m) Fraser are also in the mix after gold medal showings in the Victorian Country athletics championships - Lucy in the open high jump and Molly in the under-20 women's 100m.
Ballarat Gift is at City Oval on February 10-11, 2024.
