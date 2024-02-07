Bricklaying apprentice at 44, Bec shakes off the bullies to inspire others

It's not her fellow tradies that give apprentice bricklayer Bec Wilding a hard time for working in a male-dominated industry - it's members of the public who feel the need for cruel and bullying comments.
Ms Wilding, 44, has been around construction much of her life, and after helping her bricklayer husband through the COVID pandemic and since, she realised that she loved the work and decided to do an apprenticeship to extend her knowledge.
While she loves the job, the "pushback" from the general public is not so welcome.
"I've had people go past yelling out 'that bloke's got tits,' or drive around the corner then come back to look, and I've had people say 'she's too fat and ugly to work in an office so she's working with blokes' ... and that's from adults. When adults carry on like this it's no wonder we have a problem with kids bullying," she said.
"I hate working in new estates.
"People in trade don't see a problem with it, it's the general public."
On the flip side, she has also had tradies and others drive past yelling out support.
But Ms Wilding refuses to let the comments get her down and is encouraging all women, particularly those looking for a new career, to consider trades.
She is part of a growing number of women taking up a qualification in building trades, with women making up 6.5 per cent of students at Federation TAFE learning a trade in 2023, up from 5.8 per cent in 2022.
Ms Wilding started her Certificate III in Bricklaying and Blocklaying in November.
She had previously qualified as a project manager but after her husband started his own bricklaying business during COVID she did what she could to help him - starting out doing the bookwork before moving onto the tools herself.
"I've pretty much gone in and done what I had to do to help my husband and found out I love it," she said.
Ms Wilding is not just the apprentice, but in the unusual situation of helping run the business at the same time.
It means she appreciates even more the ability to learn from her teachers, freeing up her husband to lay more bricks.
"If the mixer's not turning, we're not earning," she said.
"We are only paid per brick, not per hour, so he hasn't got the time to show me everything but through the apprenticeship I can learn it at trade school and then come out to a site and apply it.
The physical nature of bricklaying has not deterred Ms Wilding from pursuing the trade.
"Pushing a wheelbarrow is no different to pushing a trolley in the supermarket with wonky wheel, and carrying a bag of cement weighs less than a toddler so it's no different to everyday life."
Federation University Centre for Service Industries and the Built Environment head Sharyn Wright said construction industry employers were increasingly open to more flexible working conditions for women.
"One of the biggest barriers to mature aged women participating in apprenticeships is the ability for them to engage in a workforce that is very much structured around a 7.30am start and 4pm finish, but I've spoken to a number of employers over the past year and have noticed their willingness is increasing to being more family friendly," Ms Wright said.
"There is a lot of work being done in that space ... looking to increase female participation in trades ... to overcome skills shortages."
She said there was also a state and national focus on engaging more women, particularly mature aged women, in the trades workforce.
This year a third of students in Federation TAFE's Certificate II in Electrotechnology course are women with plumbing, carpentry, automotive and horticulture and landscape construction also attracting strong interest from females.
"Year on year we are seeing an increase in female enrolment in to apprenticeships," Ms Wright said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.