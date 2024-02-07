The Courier
Bricklaying apprentice at 44, Bec shakes off the bullies to inspire others

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 8 2024 - 4:30am
Bec Wilding, 44, is completing a bricklaying apprenticeship at Federation TAFE. Picture supplied
Bec Wilding, 44, is completing a bricklaying apprenticeship at Federation TAFE. Picture supplied

It's not her fellow tradies that give apprentice bricklayer Bec Wilding a hard time for working in a male-dominated industry - it's members of the public who feel the need for cruel and bullying comments.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

