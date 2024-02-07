The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New dojo promotes major lesson in R-E-S-P-E-C-T for all

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judo coach Doug Noack.
Judo coach Doug Noack.

RESPECT is the key lesson judo player and coach Doug Noack says martial arts can teach any child, whether they were a top athlete or just having fun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.