New dojo promotes major lesson in R-E-S-P-E-C-T for all

RESPECT is the key lesson judo player and coach Doug Noack says martial arts can teach any child, whether they were a top athlete or just having fun.
The equipment gym at Ballarat Grammar was where Noack was first introduced to judo. In a full circle moment this is where he has the mats ready to train a new generation in the discipline.
Noack has been running a club based at Geelong's Kardinia International College for 25 years, he has clubs in Melbourne and the time was right to introduce Douggie's Dojo to the town where he grew up.
While based at Grammar, the dojo is open for anyone to join. He said judo could cater to athletes who liked robust sports to beginners.
Ballarat martial arts teacher Damien Martin told The Courier in October that martial arts were great at catering to "all shapes and temperaments", particularly neuro-diverse children, because such disciplines were "individual activity done as a community".
Noack said a judo was widely misunderstood and perceived as a violent sport, when really there was a strong focus on teaching respect along with physical skills, agility and flexibility.
Judo has also been an Olympic sport since the 1964 Tokyo Games and would feature once more in the upcoming 2024 Paris Games.
Noack his motivation in teaching has been to help people gain health and confidence while developing physical skills and respect for self and others.
"It does have a different mentality to team sports but the irony is you need someone to partner with," Noack said.
"A big part of any martial arts is respect. It's also a tactile activity - when you hold a person's arm you can feel their experience and strength."
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Leading hometown heroes set for epic chase in special Ballarat Gift
Noack started training in judo at Ballarat Grammar when he was in grade three, about 45 years ago.
He has continued to pursue the sport and train at varying clubs, including a year at Tokyo Gakugei University.
Well-versed in national competition, Noack has twice competed in the World Judo Championships Veterans and is in training to compete in the championships in Las Vegas in November.
A former state and national coach, Noack also has plans for Douggie's Dojo to deliver judo workshops in schools.
Noack said it felt good to be back where his game started at Grammar.
"It's one of those things when I've kept going in the sport when a lot of others have stepped off," Noack said.
"...It is so nostalgic [to be back]. Grammar has changed so much. There is still this pathway where I used to practise moves by myself. A lot of the buildings have changed, but it started from there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.