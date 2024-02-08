Why there are so many butterflies in Ballarat right now

If you've noticed a plethora of butterflies around Ballarat, you're not imagining it - Ballarat has had an increase of the winged insects.
The Courier spoke to Deakin University zoology Dr Philip Barton about the recent butterfly phenomenon.
Dr Barton said "it's all about the weather".
"We've had several mild and wet few months in a row and this creates the perfect conditions for butterflies. There have also been very few hot days," he said
"A run of hot days can dry up any moisture in the soil and plants produce less nectar, and this can cause butterfly populations to die off. Its been warm but not hot, and there has been plenty of rain keeping the plants growing."
The two common butterflies in the Ballarat area are a white butterfly known as "cabbage white" or "cabbage moth" and is an introduced pest.
"Its scientific name is Pieris rapae," Dr Barton said.
"Although its called the cabbage moth it is actually a butterfly. They can be found in gardens, parks, and along road sides. These are the butterflies that most people are talking about because they are so visible when driving around or looking in tour garden."
The other butterflies seen aflutter in Ballarat are a native species called "the common brown butterfly" or Heteronympha merope.
"Despite its boring name it is actually quite colourful," Dr Barton said.
"The larger females have distinct black, gold and brown markings on their wings, the smaller males are more plain looking.
"These butterflies are particularly common in the woodland and forest reserves. I've seen lots in Woowookarung Nature Reserve in Mount Clear recently."
At the summer period the cabbage moths are currently mating and laying eggs, they actually have multiple generations a year while the common brown butterflies only have on generation per year and are the females will soon be looking for places to lay their eggs.
"This species has a very different life cycle with the males and females mating in late spring," Dr Barton said.
"The males then all die off over summer and the females lay their eggs at the base of grass stems in March and April. The eggs hatch an the larvae happily munch away until ready to pupate in the soil before emerging as adults again in the spring."
Dr Barton said weather was a big factor in the buggy blowout.
"Warmer winters, and the absence of frosts, really help keep numbers of caterpillars high during these cooler months, which then pupate and emerge as adults in spring in high numbers," he said.
"The last few months have also been notable for the lack of really hot, dry days, and this has also allowed the butterflies to flourish."
The weather will also determine how long the butterflies will stick around.
"A run of hot days will kill off many of the cabbage whites, but the native common browns are quite resilient and can survive hot summers quite well," Dr Barton said.
"The adult butterflies will eventually die off as it gets cooler and we head into winter, but the larvae will survive through the winter ready for the cycle to begin again next spring."
The introduced pest, cabbage moth, like its namesake suggest may wreak havoc for veggie gardens.
"The cabbage whites are attracted to vegetable gardens and roadsides where particular plants from the brassica family grow," Dr Barton said.
"This can include cabbages, hence the common name, rapeseed, broccoli, sprouts, and related plants. The caterpillars feed on the leaves of these plants, and this is why they can be a pest in your garden.
"The common brown butterfly tends to prefer native grasses but also some introduced grasses."
