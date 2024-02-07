Police urge residents to check their CCTV as search for Sam enters day five

Police are urging Ballarat East residents to review possible CCTV footage as the search for missing woman Samantha Murphy continues.
In a statement, police have released video of Ms Murphy at the start of her run on Sunday February 4 at 7.16am.
Police said she was running along Eureka Street near the Warrenheip Road intersection and heading towards Yankee Flat Road.
They are asking residents in Ballarat East, Eureka, Warrenheip and Mount Helen to review any footage they might have between 7am and 11am on Sunday in case Ms Murphy had been seen by the cameras.
Her family and police said they are concerned about her welfare because of how long she has been missing and her "disappearance being out of character".
On Wednesday afternoon, the fourth day of searching, items were found in the Woowookarung Regional Park about one kilometre down Cathie Street.
Police later said the items were not related to Ms Murphy's location.
Emergency services refined their search area on Wednesday to the trails around Canadian including in Woowookarung Regional Park, formerly known as the Canadian State Park.
Search and rescue and the mounted police searched on private property around Eureka Street.
SES crews from Melbourne's West including Wyndham, Footscray, Pentland and Melton arrived in Ballarat in the morning to the search.
By the afternoon Ballarat and Seymour crews were briefed to head out to continue the search.
On Monday and Tuesday of the search a number of community members joined to help.
Police were originally looking in an "extensive" search area based of information from Ms Murphy's phone.
In a police media release, Ms Murphy is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or triple-zero.
