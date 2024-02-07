The Courier
Graphic Content

Victim tells of trauma as Ballarat teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 7 2024 - 8:09pm, first published 7:46pm
Former Ballarat High School music teacher Damien Woods pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court on February 7, 2024. Picture file
Forced to endure years of predatory and manipulative behaviour, a young victim has said she was "robbed" of her childhood after being sexually abused on multiple occasions by her teacher Damien Woods.

