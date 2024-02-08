The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

Former CHFL coach starts new playing career chapter

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former CHFL coach starts new playing career chapter
Former CHFL coach starts new playing career chapter

A highly regarded CHFL player and former coach will continue his playing career with Mininera and District Football League reigning premier Tatyoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.