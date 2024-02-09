BCA firsts preview: trio playing for keeps in run to finals | teams

East Ballarat, Mt Clear and Wendouree continue their tussle for third and fourth in Ballarat Cricket Association firsts.
It still remains delicately balanced as to which two will play finals.
There are a number of ways it can finish with two two-day rounds remaining.
Putting it simply:
East Ballarat (third) - win against top team Golden Point at the Eastern Oval in their clash starting on Saturday and a finals berth will be assured; lose and its fate remains uncertain no matter which way the Mt Clear v Wendouree match goes.
Mt Clear (fourth) - win against fifth-placed Wendouree at Mt Clear and they play finals; lose and the Mounties drop out of the top four, but stay in the hunt.
Wendouree (fifth) - lose to Mt Clear and the Red Caps' will have to rely on East Ballarat losing. This scenario would have them still within six premiership points and close enough to East Ballarat on percentage for some last round heroics; win and they leapfrog Wendouree into the top four, maybe even East Ballarat, and then have to win the last round to be assured of staying there.
While the number of scenarios are complex, there is a simple approach for each of the trio.
Win at all costs to keep their fate in their own hands.
Wendouree captain Heath Pyke said with so much on the line, the Red Caps would importantly take a settled line-up into the game - a rarity for them this season.
He said for the second round running there was no question it felt like a final.
"We knew we had to get the points against Naps-Sebas to stay in the hunt (for finals) and nothing's change.
"It's an exciting challenge - a challenge we're up for."
Pyke said there was a good feeling within the team.
"Even though we dropped the first two games of the year (to East Ballarat and Golden Point), our form wasn't too bad against some of the better sides.
"We knew this month was going to be pivotal as to whether we played finals," he said.
Wendouree is fresh from running down Napoleons-Sebastopol's 244, while Mt Clear is equally buoyant after sneaking home by four runs against East Ballarat to reinforce its ability to stand up under immense pressure.
East Ballarat captain Jake Eyers said the Hawks' encounter with Golden Point carried all the more importance after the loss to Mt Clear.
"It's a really big game. We need to bounce back."
He said East had failed to deliver with the bat and it had paid the price.
"Although we have depth, we left too much for the lower order to do. We can't do that again.
"It comes down to batting out the overs, That's the first target. Do that and we'll make 200-plus. We'll need to against a quality side. They're in the best one of two, if not the best," Eyers said.
Ballarat-Redan will be playing to lock away a top two finish and even stake a claim for top position against Brown Hill at the Western Oval.
The Two Swords have not played for a few weeks after a quickfire outright over Buninyong, so will be keen to get back into action.
In battles for pride, Bacchus Marsh is home to Buninyong and Darley playing Naps-Sebas at Darley Park.
In each case the visitors will be eager to bounce back from defeats.
(two rounds to play)
GOLDEN POINT 63
BALLARAT-REDAN 61
EAST BALLARAT 52
MT CLEAR 51
Wendouree 46
Darley 37
Bacchus Marsh 27
Brown Hill 21
Napoleons-Sebastopol 9
Buninyong 9
(2-day match - day 1)
Golden Point v East Ballarat
Mt Clear v Wendouree
Darley v Napoleons-Sebastopol
Brown Hill v Ballarat Redan
Bacchus Marsh v Buninyong
BALLAN
Seconds (1): David Gardiner, Jack Jarvis, Mark Kennedy, Ryan Lister, Jack McGregor, Hayden Micallef, Elijah Muir, Brady Naeff, Daniel Pascoe, Lachie Snaith, Michael Snaith
Fifths: Angus Britt, James Burton, Stuart Grigg, Peter O'Brien, Martin Phillips, Matthew Shugg, Josh Singh, Param Singh, James Somers, Michael Vallance, Jake Wernicke
BALLARAT FIRE BRIGADE
Fourths (1): Brad Lockyer, Matthew Clark, Garry Curtis, Jye-leigh Drinkwater, Mitch Goold, Kolby Haley, Dwayne Hiscock, Bradley House, Clint Ladiges, Luke McArthur, Matthew Messemaker, Robert Mosby
Fifths: Aj Bourke, Rory Bourke, Darren Burns, Zachary Cartledge, Luke Clark, Jack Davies, Cameron McLeod, Zac McLeod, Benjamin O'Brien, Peter-Shane Rotumah, Nigel Spratt, Peter Wright
BALLARAT-REDAN
FIRSTS: Riley Fisher, Matthew Aikman, Chris Egan, Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, Zac Jenkins, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding, Connor Ronan, Randhir Sandhu, Brendan Thomson
Seconds (1):Damian Irvin, Paul Aikman, Simon Allan, David Carton, Aidan Fletcher, Ben Hando, Kyle Hayes, Michael Hayes, Jack Landwehr, Jacob McFarlane, Samson Turner-Stewart, Nicholas Wealands
Thirds (1): Charlie Anslow, Shaun Boag, Ben Cahill, Ryan Carton, Amila Kande, Mitchell Kinnersly, Patrick Martin, Peter McFarlane, Matthew McLean, Benjamin Mitchell, Eoghan Purser, Jason Sculley
Fourths (2): Brian Edwards, Adam Griffin, Zachary Griffin, Bailey Guinea, Jackson Guinea, Dylan Lavery, Ben Lillingston, Azam Mohammed, Andrew Rigg, Jackson Rigg, Jackson Walsh, Jayke Fisher
BROWN HILL
Firsts: Nick Cochrane, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Jason Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter,Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jaxon Thomas, Byron Wynd
Seconds (2): James Waller, Cameron Antonio, David Burgoyne, Nicholas Crellin, Jarrod McIntyre, Tom Miller, Ethan Peters, Dean Romeril, Ben Sheard, Andrew Sullivan, Edmund Sullivan, Reece Wynd
Thirds (2): Ben Crellin, Sam Gibson, Ryan Grech, Gavin Haak, Tynan Haintz, Brad Irvin, David Le Poidevin, David McMahon, Jorge Romeril, Lleyton Scheele, Jake Whelan, Wayne Crooks
Fourths (1): Jerome Fernando, Chanaka Amugoda, Thisal Bandara, Samitha Kariyawasam, Sanjeev Karunanayake, Warnaka Koralage, Mahesh Kumarasinghe, Waruna Lekamlage, Kapila Liyanapathirana, Ishan Perera, Vignesh Siranjeevilu, Ruwan Wickramasinghe
BUNINYONG
Firsts: Harrison Bond, Michael Flynn, Clayton Geddes, Justin Irvin, Campbell Palmer, Hudson Palmer, Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage, Bailey Ryan, Nicholas Schiemer, Naditha Tissera, Brodie Wells
Seconds (2): Wasim Ali, Patrick Clark, Jacob Ellis, Rory Fisher, Daniel Hardy, Hayden Levens, Sean Mason, Geordie McLeod, Tausif Pattan, Craig Squire, Kenny Terry, Mitchell Tierney
Thirds (2): Adam Ellis, Lachlan Greenfield, Rajesh Kumar, Robert Lindsey, Jesse Mann, Aaron Miller, Thomas Mitchell, Spencer Stewart, Riley Tierney, Praveen Tissera, Md Raihan Uddin
BURRUMBEET
Seconds (1): Mitchell Clark, William Johnston, Charlie Martin, Nick Martin, Thomas Martin, Dean Mathews, Greg Mathews, James Richardson, Olly Ross, Darcy Thompson, Josh Wells, Aaron Wilson
Fourths (1): Brad Martin, David Evans, Josh Findlay, Jordan Greville, James Lindeback, Jamie Pappaluca, Joel Ritchens, Nathan Ross, Anthony Tatchell, Steve Taylor, Brodie Willems, Damon Williamson
CORONET
Seconds (2): Beau Glenister, Nathan Achison, Jayson Atkins, Bradley Dunbar, Jared Guy, Patrick Heenan, Matt Leahy, Jayson Porter, Peter Porter, Rohit Sharma, Matthew Wheeler, Riley Wilson
Thirds (1): Geordie Adam, Brandon Anderson, Michael Bradley, Jackson Cranny, Michael Fletcher, Anthony Harrison, Allan Hayles, Ben Hewitt, Jarrad Hodgkiss, Michael Mulcahy, Mathew Stevens, Josh Cartledge
Fourths (2): Sam Baulch, Harry Clark, Matt Clark, Rex Fleming, Joshua Frawley, Oliver Geier, Samuel Handreck, Philip Le Poidevin, Zachary Manning, Ollie McCarthy, Harvey Sutherland
CORONET/NEWLYN
Thirds (1): Tyler Cassells, Josh Henderson, Devin Lafranchi, Paul Martin, Brendan Paterson, Justin Ralston, Brayden Slater, Justin Thompson
CRESWICK IMPERIALS
Seconds (1): Matthew Antonio, Jackson Chalmers, Ash Coxall, Matthew Coxall, Rohan Flowers, Jason Jones, Andrew Le Marshall, Matt Longridge, Richard Palmer, Lachlan Pryor, Godella Pathirage Sandikan Pathirana, Cameron Shaw
Thirds (2): Neil Chalmers, Joel Antonio, Pearce Antonio, Michael Grose, Charles JONES, Supun Muthukuda, Tim ROBINSON, Jayden Robertson, Justin Robertson, Patrick Shaw, Josh Taylor
DARLEY
Firsts: Dilan Chandima, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Lachlan Herring, Drew Locke, Benjamin Longhurst, Axel Morton, Chamika Sattambi, Ethan Thewma, Brodie Ward, Hasitha Wickramasinghe
Seconds (2): Bradley Barnes, Lachlan Bona, Liam Cornford, Max Hoey, Rockey Hoey, Whitiora Kilmartin, George Martindale, James Martindale, osh Murphy, Jake Oorloff, Ryder O'Brien, Andrew Pickett
Thirds (1): Zane Agius, Damian Faulkhead, Tim Gallagher, Harvey Hoey, Patrick Jarvinen, Levi Sanders, Shaun Sanders, Miles Seager, Mandeep Singh, Archer Ward, Shayne Ward, Luke Woods
DUNNSTOWN
Seconds (1): Paul White, Tony Begbie, Jaye Cahir, Gerard Clifford, Ben Collins, Jacob Collins, Benjamin Dunwoodie, Matthew Hoy, Aidan Murphy, Austin Murphy, Caleb Rinaldi, Matt Ryan
EAST BALLARAT
Firsts: Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Samuel Cocks, Adam Eddy, Jacob Eyers, Harry Ganley, Lewis Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo,Josh Smith, Tom Walton
Seconds (1): Joseph Ashmore, Shane Gray, Gavan Hicks, William Hodgins, Luke Hodgson, Tobey Jeffrey, Mitchell McKee, Max McMahon, James Nichols, Mitch Nicholson, Gibson Paxman, Tyson Rose
Thirds (1): Alexander Bennetts, William Brand, Sam Duggan,Sean Gayton, Alex Kirby, Craig Paxman, Christopher Pearce, Paul Rose, Harrison Strawhorn, Adam Walters, Cameron Werts, Matt Weybury
ELAINE
Thirds (2): Seamus Dunne, Tyler Bellman, Hayden Blower,Adam Cornell, Travis Drinkwater, Darcy Keating, Damon Kierce, Cody Lowe, Cheyne McLean, Tully McLean, Zane Palmer, Nicholas Pantzidis, Lachlan Storey
GOLDEN POINT
Firsts: Andrew Falkner, Darcy Aitken, Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald, Joshua Pegg, Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Daniel White, Joshua White
Seconds (1): Riley Coppick, James Hartnell, Eli Holloway, Dylan Hooper, Jonathan Irish, Sam Mackie, Connor Maggi, Laurie Parker, Alonzo Soloman, Steven Tung, Matthew Williams
Thirds (1): Julian Di Stefano, Jordan Humphries, Anton Maggi, Jim Maggi, Noah Maggi, Cooper McKenzie, Lachlan McPhan, Mako Soloman, Samir Soloman, Harry Sutherland, Mark Tanis
Fourths (2): Aled Carey, Timothy Gawne, Emerton Hooper, Jayke Mackay, Campbell McPhan, Ezekiel J Samson, Zachary Simon, Jaspal Singh, Mark Van De Heuvel, Jason Walden, Lenny Ward, Daniel Welch
Fifths: Mitchell Baynes, Jeffrey Chalmers, Lachlan Fry, Dale Hose, Dylan Hucker, Michael Hucker, Akash Kannan, Duncan Kelly, Lachlan Kemp, Ryan Lyons, Madeleine Ogilvie, Luke Weidemann
LUCAS
Seconds (1): Brad Allan, Linden Anderson, Vikrant Dabra, David Horwood, Paul Jones, Michael Kuiper, Michael Lawrey, Michael Matthews, Riley McNeight, Damon Simpkin, Shean Vanderwert, Kayne Wilson
Thirds (1): Matt Beaston, Russell Brookes, Ashley Hardy, Simon Hucker, Zachary Kennedy, Michael Lench, Jake Pring, Tushar Sindhu, Adam Young, Sam Young, Mark Gittins
Thirds (2): Josh Dean, Lyndan Frazer, Andrew Gittins, Harvey Gittins, Sullivan Horwood, Jake Langdon, Matthew Langdon, Jai Lench-McHenry, Alex Newton, Tyler Vanderwert, Brett Webb
MT CLEAR
Firsts: Jacob Smith, Ashley George, Samuel Harris, Jack Jeffrey, Thomas Le Lievre, Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Grant Trevenen, Matt Ward
Seconds (2): Hayden Cartledge, Kaine Bodey, Lachlan Brodie, Jarrod Burns, Garry Cook, Dylan Hocking, Kylan Jans, Hugh McGregor, Adam McCaw, Aaron Sharp, Brandon Walsh, Nathan Yates
Thirds (1): Honeyy Baatth, Nathan Hucker, Lachie Humphrey, Paull Jeffrey, Riley Kaye, Samuel Kuchel, Tim Landt, Samuel Lund, Aidyn Matheson, Richard Matters, Paul Scott, Joel Smith, Finn Watson
Fourths (1): James Alexander, John Frdelja, Tim Griffith, Craig Holloway, Shaun Jeffrey, Edward Lane, David Roberts, Timothy Symons, Zachary Symons, Angus Woodcock, Theo Zaxos
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Firsts: Sam Peters, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Zac Healy, Harry Peirson, Jarryd Price, Daniel Scott, Jake Scott, Lachlan Sheridan
Seconds (2): Lachlan Riding, Tom Appleton, Danny Carroll, Jesse Carroll, Jack Goossens, Zac Hunter, Peter Oakley, Adam Patten, Joshua Peters, Sam Poursanidis, Jarryd Price, Riley Scott
Thirds (2): Ned Murnane, Aaron Balzan, Jack Bray, Josh Clarke, Mitch Jolly, Vijay Kumar, Joshua Lake, Jack Murnane, Marcus Probert, John Pryor, Dylan Sexton, Matthew Shelton
NORTH BALLARAT
Seconds (2): Luke Armstrong, Blair Bennett, Brodie Bennett, Aaron Cartledge, Ash Cartledge, Matthew Cations, Jason Crosbie, Rowan Moore, Cowan Morgan, Jake Stevenson, Scott Wright, Matthew Zakynthinos
WENDOUREE
Firsts: Heath Pyke, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Aaron Johns, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Cole Roscholler, Brandon Weatherson, Liam Wood
Seconds (1): Cooper Andrews, Aniket Bhatt, Daniel Cassidy, Lachlan Coutts, Ethan Giri, Jeff Haydon, Liam Haydon, Mathew McKerrow, Bharadwaj Pisipati, Brock Reid, Stephen Segrave, Samuel Wong
Seconds (2): Hugh Knight, Nash Casey, Logan Clark, Mitchell Colbert, Finn Hoare, Benjamin Knell, Youhanna Mani, Neil Miller, Lachlan Morris, Scott Morris, Ajay Reddy, Rish Sharma
Thirds (1): Ash Creelman, Henry Grant, Jack Green, Andrew Hoare, Matt Jones, Riley Kenny, Tom McMurrie, Brett Morris, Sam Newcombe, Tom Perkins, Oliver Ridley, Murphy Skinner
Fourths (1): Aayush Ahlawat, Zackarie Andrews, Edward Couzens, Samuel Couzens, William Couzens, Daniel Hopkinson, Henry Hopkinson, Jeff Hussey, Nathan Reeves, Jason Squire, Luke Steenhuis, William Steenhuis
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.