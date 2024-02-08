Milestone build for massive new wind farm

The first wind turbine of the Golden Plains Wind Farm - East has been completed, with construction crews taking just six days to erect the massive tower and blades.
The vast farm is changing the landscape east of Rokewood with 122 of the tallest turbines in Australia to be erected.
Each tower turbine will be almost 230 metres at its tallest, with the diameter of the spinning blades the size of the MCG.
Each tower reaches 149m in the air, with three, 79m long blades attached to the nacelle at the top of the tower that turn to create green electricity.
The construction phase of the colossal wind farm, which will eventually supply 9.5 per cent of Victoria's electricity, has created more than 300 jobs and increased demand for housing between Geelong and Ballarat.
Once completed, there will be more than 30 ongoing jobs at the site over the next 30 years.
Andrew Riggs, managing director of Golden Plains Wind Farm East owner TagEnergy, said completion of the first turbine of the project was the culmination of not just the 300+ people involved in construction, but hundreds of others in "back office" roles including engineering, planning, finance and more.
"Seeing the first turbine in place is an incredible moment in the history of this vital project that will deliver clean energy to the grid to accelerate the energy transition," he said.
Danny Nielsen, managing director of Vestas Australia who is constructing the wind farm, said the Golden Plains Wind Farm - East project comprised nearly 1500 truck loads of components transported from Geelong port to the site.
"Having the first turbine up really is a monument after having spent two to two and a half years planning on the project," Mr Nielsen said.
Crews have been working for months to prepare the foundations and hard stands for the turbines, but once the components and cranes are ready it takes only days to erect.
The complex installation requires a team of 25 with expertise across crane management and installation services.
"When we started the first (turbine) build it took us only six and a half days ... from when the big crane rolled in ... and that includes quite a lot of wind delay because you can't build when the wind is too high," Mr Nielsen said.
"With the smaller crane we put three tower sections up then demobilise the hard stand and bring a large crane in to do the last four sections of the tower, the nacelle, the drive train then the three blades go in. We have 10 to 15 lifts to build the total turbine."
Mr Nielsen said Australia was experiencing a skill shortage in wind-farm related jobs, but Vestas had found a good skill base and was committed to helping train apprentices as the next generation of skilled workers.
"If we have to reach our 2030 target in Australia (of 82 per cent renewable energy) we need to get the next generation in," he said.
As work is underway on the east stage of the project, planning works continue on stage two or Golden Plains Wind Farm - West which will add a further 93 turbines with the two stages combined to eventually sit across 167 square kilometres around Rokewood.
