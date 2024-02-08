CFA warning on planned burns across Ballarat

The CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria have warned planned burns will be lit within the next few days on Ballarat's outskirts, and cautioned there may be smoke in the area.
According to FFMV, there will be a planned burn about four kilometres south of Ross Creek lit within the next 10 days near Carey Road.
"Weather conditions and fuel moisture levels at the burn site are being monitored and safety checks carried out in preparation for the burn. If conditions are not suitable, the burn may be postponed," a media release states.
Another burn is scheduled in the next 10 days near Beaufort in the Waterloo state forest.
In addition, the CFA has granted 13 planned burn permits to farmers around Ballarat and Ararat, with strict conditions and supervision.
These will be stubble burns, pending weather conditions - any other burn-offs, including piles of trees or branches, would need a separate permit.
"You may see a large amount of smoke in areas where these activities may take place, and as part of the permit conditions, farmers must notify Triple Zero Victoria and the local fire brigade captain prior to lighting the burn," CFA's District 15 assistant chief fire officer Lachlan Redman said in a statement.
"Where we see a change in weather conditions, wind and temperature, which in turn increase the fire risk, the issuing of these Schedule 13 permits will be withdrawn and any current permits that are issued may be revoked.
"We're able to support this at the moment due to the unseasonable weather conditions that have allowed this to occur earlier than expected."
More information on the burns is available through the CFA's website.
Always remember to check the VicEmergency website or app for up-to-date information on fires.
