'I'm a rapist, f--k yes': Young father pleads guilty to years of vile abuse

A young Ballarat father who held the mother of his two children down and laughed while raping her has had years of his violent and abusive behaviour detailed in court.
Elijah Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty to numerous charges in the Victorian County Court on February 8, 2024, for offences he committed between 2018 and 2019 while aged in his early 20's.
In a statement read to court, the victim described being in a "state of terror" for three straight years, after starting an on-again off-again relationship with her abusive ex-partner in 2016.
"I was constantly terrified of what he would do, so many times I believed I would die, so many times I was told I would die," she said.
"I'm angry at the years he took from me and feel robbed of the opportunity to enjoy my late adolescence and my first two pregnancies."
The court heard Thomas started to become physically and emotionally abusive towards the victim, after she became pregnant and they briefly moved from Ballarat to Queensland in 2017.
This abuse continued after the birth of their son, and when the couple returned to Ballarat at the end of that year.
A family violence intervention order prohibiting Thomas from attending the victim's address was made in early 2018, but this didn't stop the man from subjecting the victim to increasingly aggressive acts of violence.
On multiple occasions, Thomas committed brutal attacks, which included punching the victim in the head, kicking her while she lay on the ground, choking her until she lost consciousness, and biting her so hard she bruised.
After hitting the victim on February 3, 2019, Thomas said "now I've hurt you, if you contact police, now I will have to kill you", before throwing a brick at her.
In addition to the physical violence, Thomas also posted naked pictures of the victim to Facebook.
Following the series of attacks, the victim ceased all contact with Thomas, but in March 2019, he attended her home and asked her to have sex with him.
After being rejected, Thomas held the victim down on her bed while she repeatedly told him no.
Now I've hurt you, if you contact police, now I will have to kill you- Elijah Thomas made multiple threats to the victim
Thomas then proceeded to put his hand over the victim's mouth, and raped her while laughing.
The next day, the victim sent a series of text messages accusing Thomas of rape.
In response she received a message which said "I'm a rapist, f-k yes".
On May 16, 2019, Thomas was questioned by police, but denied or minimised the allegations made against him.
In her impact statement, the victim said Thomas had stripped her of her dreams to become an artist, and ruined the stability of her childhood.
She said Thomas would become aggressive if she had interactions with other men, even doctors or shop assistants, and after she gave birth, Thomas forced her to sleep in a chair while he took the hospital bed.
The victim also said Thomas' violent behaviour carried on after she became pregnant for a second time, and she had been "terrified" of losing the child to physical and sexual assaults.
Nightmares and flashbacks haunt me, I often find myself re-living physical and sexual assaults.- Victim impact statement read to court
"The smallest things such as places and smells trigger unwanted memories," she said.
"Nightmares and flashbacks haunt me, I often find myself re-living physical and sexual assaults."
As part of her statement, the victim also supplied Judge Sarah Dawes with a picture drawn by her six-year-old son, which represented the five years of abuse the young family had endured.
Defence lawyer Alan Hands provided two character references to the court from his client's current partner and a family friend.
In her reference, Thomas' current partner said she believed he was "extremely remorseful", and he hadn't shown any aggression across their almost five year relationship.
Mr Hands also detailed his client's upbringing in the foster care system, where he had been moved between 64 homes during his early childhood, before eventually settling with a family in Mount Wallace when he was 14.
He said his client had attended school until year 12, and after leaving had worked several jobs including at the Forge Pizzeria and the Ballarat Courier, while also being a "good" local footballer.
Judge Dawes adjourned the matter until a date to be fixed for further plea hearings, and remanded Thomas to custody.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
