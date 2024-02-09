Surviving institutional abuse and the Stolen Generation

Please note this story mentions suicide.
It took Alex three weeks to mentally prepare for the Victorian premier's apology to care leavers, which took place on Thursday, February 8.
Alex was with a support person when they watched the livestream from Ballarat alongside other survivors.
She was one of 90,000 children from the 1950s to 1990s who were placed into so-called care institutions run by the state.
There, these children faced physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect and cruelty most people couldn't imagine.
Alex is a Yorta Yorta elder and a part of the Stolen Generation as well as a survivor of abuse in state care institutions.
Alex was taken while still a baby.
She's now 58 and still struggles with the ongoing impact from those years in state care, including stays at Allambie.
"I grew up in a couple of institutions," Alex said.
"From there I was sent out to a home run by paedophiles."
Alex, who did not want to publicise her last name, said she was one of many children who faced medical abuse.
"I was one of the children put in a ward where pharmaceutical companies would pay the institutions to do experiments on the kids," she said.
Alex was frustrated more wasn't done for those who suffered medical abuse, which was mentioned by Liberal party leader John Pesutto during the apology in parliament.
"It's long lasting everything that's happened to all of us," she said.
"A lot more needs to be done especially around medical care for us."
Alex said survivors rely on the system like anyone else, but more what needed.
"The government should pay for private health cover for all care leavers right across the board," she said.
"A lot of the medical conditions we have now, we have from what happened to us.
"I don't believe we should just be a number and wait, like everybody else, to get the care, and some people don't get the care and they've come from institutions. They wait and wait and wait because they've got failing health and have to wait in line."
Alex said her father was an Aboriginal man, so she was a part of the Stolen Generation, taken from their families and homes.
Alex was taken to a Catholic home before she went to taken to Allambie Children's Reception in Burwood, a Victorian children's home run by the Family Welfare Division of the Social Welfare Department for infants through to age 14.
"I fall in both baskets - a forgotten Australian, a Stolen Generation," she said.
"The amount of mob I have come across - we've all spent time in Allambie. It's incredible how much of us spent time in Allambie."
Alex described herself as "broken into a million pieces" slowly coming back together thanks to hard work with her psychologist, and creating artwork.
"I look around and I see so many people that are so broken," she said.
But rock bottom, Alex said, was when she attempted suicide, not once but twice.
"The apology made mention of suicide - I'd say 90 per cent of people in there had tried it and I'm one of them," Alex said.
"It was only through the grace of a lovely nurse the second time around said to me 'you're too good to be here' and that was my turning point.
"Unless you are aware of what went on, people don't understand, they have no idea about the depth and depravity of what and cruelty or what we went through in these homes."
Alex said she does the hard work, advocates where she can, but struggles.
"I look okay, I look pretty well together," she said.
"There were times when I'm not when I can't put my foot out the front door because it's just too hard."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
