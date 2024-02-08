We have a sporting reputation to uphold, here is the reminder why

An Australian one-day international debut for Matt Short, reinforcement in the Matildas' world cup qualifier squad for Kyra Cooney-Cross and the Len Templar Ballarat Gift set to hit the turf for the first time without the legendary running coach.
It has been a big week or so for Ballarat sporting products - and that is just at a quick glance.
Ballarat Associated School's Head of the Lake rowing regatta will make its parochial, vocal return in a fortnight's time after a major Wendouree-Ballarat hit-out on the water for all age crews last weekend.
Not to also mention Selkirk Stadium has played host this month to the Australian Under-20 Basketball Championships. Our homegrown Ned Renfree and Milly Sharp have been mixing it among the nation's best emerging talent, including Anthony Mundine III whose three-time world boxing champion father was all-but-unnoticed in the stands.
We know this city's sporting reputation is vastly and highly regarded.
It is still worth taking a moment to remind ourselves with the prestigious roll call that is Ballarat Sportsmens Club sportsperson of the year to add another name to the list on February 14.
Russell Mark was bang on target when reflecting three years ago on "feeling that was significant" in winning the junior edition, let alone capturing the marquee title six times.
Yes, such an accolade is subjective to the panel - even Mark has admitted it was tough to capture the recognition in the "Mona years", but it is always important to remember in whose footsteps we follow.
The trap shooter, who has represented Australia in six Olympic Games, felt this significant pull to return to the club's annual gala dinner in 2021 - a pandemic-impacted year when no awards were presented - to be part of a panel celebrating our rich sporting history and the proud support of this city that, in itself, has become a thing of legend.
Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year launched in 1960 with inaugural winner Neil Titheridge highly regarded as one of the best amateur golfers in country Victoria.
South Melbourne footballer Jim Gull was the second winner. His daughter Robyn Maher claimed the 1979 honour, early in her basketball career in which Maher went on to represent Australia at three Olympic Games, winning bronze in Atlanta in 1996.
Top ranking Australian table tennis player Lyn Gilbert became the club's first female athlete added to the honour board in 1962. Gilbert was the first to win the award twice, starring again in 1967.
Unassuming Olympic cyclist Ray Bilney, an athlete who beat cycling's cannibal Eddy Merckx, was the first athlete to win the award in two consecutive years, 1964-65.
And that is all only a beginning.
AFL great Tony Lockett is on the list (1987), as is the first female Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Michelle Payne (2015).
Mark is one of four athletes to have won the award four times with Olympic marathon runner Steve Moneghetti and 2012 Olympic race walking gold medallist Jared Tallent, both like Mark, capturing the award six times. Olympic middle-distance runner Tony Benson won it four times.
Ballarat Clarendon College Olympic rowing export Kat Werry has the potential to join this elite group, having again been in strong form internationally in a non-Olympic year. For crews preparing for Boat Race, this is a powerful example of what can be possible.
This has all started in our backyard and we should never underestimate how much our sporting landscape is the envy of so many. We have a special quality, right here, that is worth a reminding.
