The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

We have a sporting reputation to uphold, here is the reminder why

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 8 2024 - 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opal Robyn Maher is among the city's impressive Olympic roll call, and she followed in her father Jim Gull's footsteps to capture the Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year Award.
Opal Robyn Maher is among the city's impressive Olympic roll call, and she followed in her father Jim Gull's footsteps to capture the Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year Award.

An Australian one-day international debut for Matt Short, reinforcement in the Matildas' world cup qualifier squad for Kyra Cooney-Cross and the Len Templar Ballarat Gift set to hit the turf for the first time without the legendary running coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.