Ballarat Gift Carnival to salute sports great | heat fields, timetable

The professional athletics community will pay a special tribute to sporting great, the late Len Templar, at the Ballarat Gift Carnival.
The Ballarat Athletic Club will have a minute's silence as part of the two-day meet's official opening ceremony on Sunday to mark his memory and salute the contribution he made to the sport as a competitor and renowned coach.
Templar died on December 8 last year at the age of 92.
The Ballarat Men's Gift will again carry his name - an honour first bestowed on him in 2019.
BAC president Andrew Hoffman said it had been pleasing to have the prestigious event named in his honour while he was still alive.
He said it enabled the Ballarat Gift community to show him how much his contribution to professional running meant in his hometown and further afield.
Templar also played with North Melbourne in the VFL and is a Ballarat Football Netball League hall of fame member.
The two-day Gift carnival, which starts on Saturday, will have a new look away from the track.
The BAC is for the first time incorporating a market and broadening its catering offerings with food trucks over the two days. Admission will be by gold coin, but there will be a $5 charge for cars.
Hoffman said as strong as the athletic program was, it was important to add some new attractions and hopefully in turn introduce new people to the sport.
He said the carnival was always strongly supported by athletes and their families and supporters, but the club was keen to offer something which provided a broader appeal to get the wider community more engaged.
"It's important to be progressive and we're doing what we can."
Saturday's race program starts at 11.30am with women's and men's Gift heats from 3pm.
11.30am open 550m heats
11.45 men's 70m heats
12.20pm women's 70m heats
12.50 under-14 junior girls' 120m gift final
1.10 restricted 120m gift heats
1.30 open 550m final
1.45 men's 70m semi-finals
1.55 women's 70m semi-finals
2.10 under-14 boys' 120m' gift final
2.15 restricted 120m final
2.25 men's 70m final
2.30 women's 70m final
2.40 open 800m heats
3.00 Ballarat Women's Gift heats
3.30 Ballarat Men's Gift heats
4.20 open 800m final
4.30 masters 300m heats
5.00 under-18 mixed 400m series heats
5.20 women's 800m final
5.30 open 3200m open final
5.40 under-18 mixed 400m mixed series final
9am junior dash for sash
10.00 masters 45+ 800m final
10.10 under-18 girls' 120m gift heats
10:25 under-18 boys' 120m gift heats
10:40 masters 120m heats
11:05 Ballarat Women's Gift semi-finals
11.20 Ballarat Men's Gift semi-finals
11.45 under-18 girls' 120m gift final
11.50 under-18 boys' 120m gift final
11.55 masters 120m final
12.10pm women's 400m heats
12.30 men's 400m heats
1.00 footballer race heats
1.15 Victorian junior dash for sash final
1.20 open 1600m open final
2.00 BRAC 1500m
2.15 footballers' and netballers' race final
2.25 women's 400m womens final
2.35 men's 400m final
2:45 Ballarat Women's Gift final
3.00 Ballarat Men's Gift final
3.15 women's 4x200m stable relay
3.20 men's 4x200m stable relay
HEAT 1 - 3pm
RED Armani Anderson (Cambrian Hill) 6
WHITE Zoe Nichols (Elanora) 6
BLUE Hannah Mcmeel (Warrnambool) 7.5
YELLOW Angelina Windshuttle (Wattle Grove) 9
GREEN Talia Martin (Ballarat) 10
PINK Halle Martin (Ballarat) 11.25
BLACK Sophie Stokes (Warranwood) 16
HEAT 2 - 3.03
RED Nyajima Jock (Mt Clear) 6
WHITE Layla Watson (Grassmere) 6.5
BLUE Summer Jenkins (Ross Creek) 7.5
YELLOW Keely Henderson (South Morang) 9
GREEN Montana Kerr (Coburg) 10.75
PINK Charlotte Cross (Redan) 11.5
BLACK Ruby Crisp (Heathmont) 16.25
HEAT 3 - 3.06
RED Rose Jillard (Hallett Cove) 6
WHITE Trinity Inall-bejah (Grindelwald) 6.5
BLUE Lucy Fraser (Carngham) 7.5
YELLOW Tiana Shillito (Buninyong) 9.25
GREEN Grace Carter (Warrnambool) 10.75
PINK Lucy Zotti (Seymour) 11.75
BLACK Laura Mcdougall (Maroona) 16.25
HEAT 4 - 3.09
RED Grace O'Dwyer (Ballarat) 3.25
WHITE Matilda Allen (Upper Coomera) 6
BLUE Taylah Perry (Bayswater) 7
YELLOW Lucy Carter (Hobart) 7.75
GREEN Andrea Hearne (Wangaratta) 9.25
PINK Amber Van eede (Highett) 10.75
BLACK Kathryn O'Dwyer (Ballarat East) 11.75
HEAT 5 - 3.12
RED Olivia Matzer (Pimpama) 3.5
WHITE Molly Fraser (Carngham) 6
BLUE Lana Toomer (Melbourne) 7.25
YELLOW Liv Ryan (Doncaster) 7.75
GREEN Jennifer King (Armadale) 9.75
PINK Amelia Spenceley (Sandringham) 11
BLACK Lavinia Male (Ballarat) 12
GREY Alex Tzilantonis (Tecoma) 16.75
HEAT 6 - 3.15
RED Ellie Whittingham (Hope Valley) 3.5
WHITE Mikala Shannon (Alfredton) 6
BLUE Kendra Hubbard (Kew) 7.25
YELLOW Ramona Casey (Waratah) 8.25
GREEN Chantelle Mcaneney (Warradale) 9.75
INK Ruby Sulicich (Glenelg) 12.5
BLACK Imogen Nobbs (Tranmere) 17
HEAT 7 - 3.18
RED Grace Kelly (Warrnambool) 4.5
WHITE Jade Dinan (Cumberland Park) 6
BLUE Caitlin Lythgo (Carrara) 7.25
YELLOW Chloe Kinnersly (Lucas) 8.5
GREEN Maya Lange (Hazelwood Park 10
PINK Katie Moore (Kilsyth) 11
BLACK Stephanie Jinks (Ascot Vale) 12.5
GREY Kelsie Roberts (Heidelberg) 17
HEAT 8 - 3.21
RED Ellie Keratianos (Sunbury) 5.75
WHITE Kiana Jenkins (Ross Creek) 6
BLUE Scarlett Burmeister (Willaura) 7.5
YELLOW Stephanie Rutherford (Bundall) 8.75
GREEN Clea Clifford (Mount Eliza) 10
PINK Olivia Barry (Seymour) 11.25
BLACK Georgia Miltiadou (Mulgrave) 13.5
GREY Richelle Ingram (Kincumber) 18
HEAT 9 - 3.24
RED Charleigh Allen (Robina) 5.75
WHITE Grace Crowe (Ross Creek) 6
BLUE Tara Beasley (Canadian) 7.5
YELLOW Olivia Parnell (Black Hill) 8.75
GREEN Katharine Wright (Caulfield) 10
PINK Jasmine Rowe (Boronia) 11.25
BLACK Gemma Fairclough (The Gap) 14
GREY Isabella Antonino (North Croydon) 18
HEATS 1- 3.30
RED Massimo Acquaro (Williamstown) 5.75
WHITE Ash Liyanaarachchi (Parkdale) 6.25
BLUE Lachlan Marriner (Huntingdale) 7
YELLOW Mathew Currie (Burleigh Heads) 8.25
GREEN Tom Perry (Malvern) 9
PINK Darcy Ireland (Warrandyte) 9.5
BLACK Chris Diegan (Altona Meadows) 14.25
HEAT 2 - 3.33
RED Heather Ward (Mermaid Waters) 6
WHITE Zane Eddleston (Altona) 6.5
BLUE Sami Latu (Wantirna) 7.5
YELLOW Declan Berne (Ascot Vale) 8.25
GREEN Matt Burleigh (Croydon Hills) 9
PINK Kevin Brittain (Geelong) 10
BLACK Tim Rosen (Bentleigh) 15
HEAT 3 - 3.36
RED Cooper Sherman (Alfredton) 1
WHITE Thomas Brennan (Dalkeith) 6
BLUE Hayden Anderson (Seymour) 6.5
YELLOW Joshua Mcglade (Cobden) 7.5
GREEN Lachlan Kinnersly (Lucas) 8.5
PINK Luke Robertson (Melbourne) 9
BLACK Michael Singh (Brighton) 10
GREY Lawrence Coop (Ringwood) 15
HEAT 4 - 3.39
RED Nathan Riali (Ivanhoe) 2.5
WHITE Seth Kennedy (Robina) 6
BLUE Tristan Scheirs (Brighton) 6.5
YELLOW Timothy Blyzno (Flagstaff Hill) 7.75
GREEN Matt Dinan (Moonee Ponds) 8.5
PINK Anthony Lieu (Chadstone) 9
BLACK Misha Lizoguboff (Adelaide) 10.5
GREY Mark Glassborow (Wonga Park) 17.25
HEAT 5 - 3.42
RED Harrison Kerr (Park Orchards) 3
WHITE James Brennan (Dalkeith) 6
BLUE Reece Gibbins (Tarrawanna) 6.5
YELLOW Elijah Cross (Redan) 8
GREEN Michael Dinan (Moonee Ponds) 8.5
PINK Lachlan Shanks (Mitcham) 9
BLACK Callum James (Albert Park) 11.25
HEAT 6 - 3.45
RED Jackson Bennett (Port Melbourne) 4.25
WHITE Murray Goodwin (Mudgeeraba) 6
BLUE Bailey Culbert (Glen Iris) 6.5
YELLOW Campbell Butson (Brown Hill) 8
GREEN THOMAS MOLONEY (Lucas) 8.5
PINK Samuel Blyzno (Flagstaff Hill) 9.25
BLACK Craig Mair (Templestowe) 11.25
HEAT 7 - 3.48
RED Liam Moss (Glen Osmond) 4.75
WHITE Ronan Berne (Ascot Vale) 6
BLUE Fraser Stott (Alfredton) 6.5
YELLOW Aubery Watson (Grassmere 8
GREEN John Evans (Adelaide) 8.75
PINK Luke Mitchell (Heathmont) 9.25
BLACK Kristerfer Kardakovski (Epping) 11.5
HEAT 8 - 3.51
RED Tom Templeton (Mount Martha) 4.75
WHITE James Withnall (Birdwood) 6
BLUE Spencer Browne (Ormond) 6.75
YELLOW Dion Paull (Sale) 8
GREEN Tom Griffin (Elwood) 8.75
PINK Nic Davey (Port Melbourne) 9.5
BLACK Rory Nunn (Alfredton) 12.5
HEAT 9 - 3.54
RED Aidan Green (Warrandyte) 5.25
WHITE Hayden Crowe (Burrungule) 6
BLUE Nicholas Antonino (North Croydon) 7
YELLOW Patrick Martin (Nerrina) 8
GREEN Xavier Poole (Aberfoyle) 8.75
PINK Ryan Camille (Narre Warren) 9.5
BLACK Cam Dunbar (Ringwood 14
HEAT 10 - 3.57
RED Olufemi Komolafe (Skye) 5.5
WHITE Hudson Downes (Smythesdale) 6.25
BLUE Dashiell Muir (Newport) 7
YELLOW Jack Wolff (Hawthorn) 8
GREEN Hamish Hopkins (Warranwood) 8.75
PINK Noah Lyons (Stawell) 9.5
BLACK Nicholas Florio (Donvale) 14.25
