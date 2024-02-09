The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Ballarat Gift Carnival to salute sports great | heat fields, timetable

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 9 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCENE SETTER. Ballarat Athletic Club president Andrew Hoffman and secretary Holly Dobbyn were on hand on Friday putting the finishing touches to a pristine City Oval for the Ballarat Gift Carnival on Saturday and Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
SCENE SETTER. Ballarat Athletic Club president Andrew Hoffman and secretary Holly Dobbyn were on hand on Friday putting the finishing touches to a pristine City Oval for the Ballarat Gift Carnival on Saturday and Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The professional athletics community will pay a special tribute to sporting great, the late Len Templar, at the Ballarat Gift Carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.