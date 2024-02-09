Changing of the guard at one of Ballarat's oldest companies

One of Ballarat's oldest businesses has a new leader, just the fifth managing director in its 154 years of shaping the city.
Steve Troon has stepped down as managing director of H.Troon Pty Ltd after 34 years in the role, handing over the reins of the construction giant to his son James Troon.
"H.Troon this year is 154 years old and over that time there have only ever been four managing directors, and so James becomes the fifth managing director to take it through to the next generation," Mr Troon said.
The change at the top took place at the start of the business year, the result of a strong succession plan within the business.
"Like most industries, post-COVID, there's been a change and the time is right now for the next generation to take over," he said.
Mr Troon has been with the company for 50 years, including 34 as MD, overseeing many construction projects that have changed the face and the skyline of Ballarat.
He will remain with H.Troon as a company director and take on the executive chairman role of all Troon companies.
"All industries have changed, especially the building industry," he said. "With all the talk about zero emissions, the way we build buildings has changed dramatically over time and we have to cater for all the requirements now to get to zero emissions."
During his years leading the company, started by his blacksmith great-great grandfather Henry Troon, buildings have changed along with many of the processes that go in to constructing them.
"We have seen a significant change in the way we manage health and safety, significant change in environmental management processes and systems, significant change in treating contamination and soil movement from one site to another, and significant change in social procurement of the workforce.
"Nowadays it's not just laying bricks and pouring concrete, it's being able to provide a workforce that's socially acceptable and that's been a significant game changer in the last few years."
Mr Troon said he was proud of the way Ballarat had supported the company over its 154 years, and proud of the company's support of Ballarat over its history through providing a strong local workforce.
And the city itself has changed during his time as managing director - not just through the build projects they have completed.
The growth of Ballarat from a rural town supporting local farmers and agriculture to the bustling city and "commuter town" it is today has fuelled many of the construction projects the company has completed.
One of the company's biggest current projects is stage two of the Delacombe Town Centre, following their development and construction of the first stage of DTC which opened in 2017. It was the most significant retail development of any significant size since 1987, built in response to the population boom in the city's south west which continues today.
Stage three of DTC, including a new Coles supermarket, is expected to begin construction later this year to the south of the original development.
The group also built the neighbouring Ballarat Lifestyle Centre, home to Bunnings and other large format stores.
"We have seen a dramatic change in how retail is delivered in Ballarat by population growth to the south west. That's been something we wouldn't have thought was going to happen 15 years ago," he said.
Troon work can also be found in Ballarat Health Service's Base Hospital from the Gardiner-Pittard wing to the original multi-storey car park and helipad, and stage one works of the current $596 million redevelopment project. Troon has also worked through St John of God Ballarat's hospital redevelopment phases, created the Federation University tech park and is known as the builder of Bunnings across the nation.
The Ballarat Art Gallery and Camp Street development are also their work, and among their more controversial projects have been Norwich Plaza, for which they were the builder, and the McDonalds Bakery Hill development in the early 1980s.
Last year the building company turned over $250 million of construction work and and development company Troon Group has about $400 million of projects either underway or in the planning stage.
"It is important for me to make sure not only is James taking the reins as leader of the group but he has sufficient support through that journey and I'm very confident we've selected a powerful team to keep H.Troon Pty Ltd a strong player in the building industry.
"One hundred and seventy-five years is not far away and we have put in place a team of people to take us in to the next journey. I will be there watching over the top but I won't be hands on day-to-day."
