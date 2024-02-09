Friday footy update: player movements continue

Country football clearances have been open for more than a week and the formalisation of player movements is well under way.
This includes confirmation of signings announced throughout the off-season and a trickle of new moves.
This includes the shift of Marcus Darmody fron Newlyn in the CHFL to Tatyoon in the Mininera District league - just announced in the past week.
There'll be more as clubs in the CHFL and BFNL look to complete their lists for April 13 starts to the season.
Expect a few more surprises around the traps.
