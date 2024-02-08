Futsal Ballarat named Victorian club of the year

Futsal Ballarat has been honoured by being named Futsal Victoria's club/centre of the year for 2023.
The centre is based at Woodman's Hill Secondary College in Ballarat East,
Futsal Ballarat has had a 14-year partnership with Football Victoria and has become the largest club in Victoria with more than 1100 registered players.
Football Victoria head of growth and development Lachlan Cole said the award was designed to recognise an outstanding futsal affiliate which provided a positive environment that actively engaged the community and demonstrated exceptional contributions to the development, promotion, and growth of the sport in Victoria.
"Futsal is not just simply a game, but an art form - a fast-paced environment that requires exceptional control, quick thinking, and unparalleled teamwork - much like Futsal Ballarat".
Futsal Ballarat operations director Dermott Tebb said, the club delighted to receive the award.
"Our team works very hard to provide a great sporting experience for players of all ages and we want to thank our team and the Ballarat community for their support.
"The growth of Futsal has seen the club expand from offering competitions at one venue in Ballarat East to venues located in East, West, and South Ballarat.
"We are especially excited with the growth of our girls only programs. We now offer dedicated competition, training and scademy program for girls only and have more than 160 girls playing week-in week-out.
"This is a 35 per cent increase in female participation at the club over the past 12 months,' he said.
