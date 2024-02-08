The Courier
The Courier
Sports Affairs

Futsal Ballarat named Victorian club of the year

Updated February 9 2024 - 11:04am, first published 10:48am
Futsal Ballarat directors Andrew Burgess, left, and Dermott Tebb with the Football Victoria award.
Futsal Ballarat has been honoured by being named Futsal Victoria's club/centre of the year for 2023.

