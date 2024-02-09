Hitting the halfway mark for an 'iconic' spot's new look

The $18 million Bridge Mall redevelopment is now just over the halfway mark and set to be completed by mid-2024.
Stones and pavers are being selected for the mall which includes repurposed bluestone, taken from the former La Trobe Street saleyards.
The Bridge Mall is being redeveloped to include a one-way road for cars, more green spaces and new walkways - the $18.2 million project was fully funded the City of Ballarat council.
The development has been three years in the making and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson was pleased with how far the project has come since works started in July 2023.
"Most of the work that has happened below ground level has now been completed," Cr Hudson said.
"Significant concrete has been laid and we're moving into putting in the paving that is going to surround the structure of the garden beds and areas.
"Some of the paving that we're putting in is a bit of a trial while we're getting that final approval on the design."
Cr Hudson said people have different memories of the mall, like formers shops or the trams that used to go up and down the mall.
"It is a very iconic place of retail activity that has been here for a long, long time," he said.
Balancing growth and heritage as been flagged as a challenge by some residents but Cr Hudson said it can be tricky.
"We also have to respect our heritage, but we also have to have a vision as to how we move forward, how we attract economic activity, how we attract investment, and they are always really contentious points," he said.
"There will be people that have a very strong view in one area, others that have a very strong view on the other. That's the difficult issue for council to then weigh up and make a decision that is in the best interest of everybody as we move forward."
Bridge Mall Business Association president Wendy McLachlan said traders have been "very positive" about the development.
"We're all very excited," she said.
"A lot of us have been here a long time and it's wonderful to see the transformation."
Ms McLachlan said the mall already looked wider and welcoming.
"The mall is an eclectic mix of boutique stores and a couple of big jewellery stores are coming here, one from Geelong and one from Bendigo," she said.
"It's a big catalysis for other businesses to follow."
Leading the development, 2Construct managing director Duncan McPherson said so far the project has been "amazing".
"We're pretty much where we thought we would be at this stage," he said.
"The hard part's done."
Mr McLachlan said the project was within budget and the only challenges were "swamping subgrade" and "contaminated soil."
The construction worked along traders as shops continued to operate, utilising night work.
The paving crew will be coming through over the next few weeks.
Cr Hudson encouraged people to come to the mall and support businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.