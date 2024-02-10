Pyke, Eyers take BCA leadership roles for Country Week

Ballarat Cricket Association is hoping an emphasis on slow bowling can be the springboard to promotion in Melbourne Country Week.
Coach Darren Fletcher said the squad's spinners were going to play a big role.
"We're going to back our spinners to bowl the middle overs."
Fletcher is pleased with the balance of a new-look 17-man squad, with experienced Country Week campaigners joined by new blood and some youngsters.
"It's a different squad.
"There's a bit more youth.
"It's a good balance."
BCA stalwart and Wendouree batsman/wicketkeeper Heath Pyke has been appointed captain.
East Ballarat's Jake Eyers, who is also a wicketkeeper, is vice-captain.
Fletcher said it was great for the BCA to have Pyke stepping up again in a leadership role
He said he was looking forward to seeing Pyke and Eyers work off each other as leaders.
Ballarat begins Country Week with a home game against Maryborough at the Eastern Oval on Monday.
The BCA is part of a restructured 10-team division two competition after being relegated from provincial last season.
The final will be at the Albert Park Ground on Friday.
Pyke said he was looking forward to another Country Week challenge.
"It's a great chance to test and showcase yourself against the better cricketers in the state and find out a bit about yourself from a cricket perspective."
He said the selectors had done a great job this season getting a good mix of youth and experience, based specifically around form in the one-day format.
Eyers said he was looking forward to the challenge that went with being in a leadership role at representative level while coming up against some of the best country players.
