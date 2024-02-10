The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Pyke, Eyers take BCA leadership roles for Country Week

DB
By David Brehaut
February 11 2024 - 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree veteran Heath Pyke is the BCA captain with East Ballarat's Jake Eyers (pictured right) his deputy. Picture by Kate Healy
Wendouree veteran Heath Pyke is the BCA captain with East Ballarat's Jake Eyers (pictured right) his deputy. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat Cricket Association is hoping an emphasis on slow bowling can be the springboard to promotion in Melbourne Country Week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.