Bowls round-up: Linton needs special pennant performance

The time has arrived for Linton to make its run in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant.
If it is to play finals, Linton must produce season-best form and upset Sebastopol as time runs out.
While Linton is only 10 points outside the top four, fourth-placed Victoria is most likely going to pick up maximum points against a hapless Ballarat.
If that margin blows out with only two rounds remaining it will be curtains for Linton.
Sebastopol will up and about after downing top team BMS.
Curiously though, last time Sebastopol lost back in round seven it was Linton which inflicted the defeat by eight shots.
Down the table, Creswick and Learmonth will get their chance for some late season glory at Creswick. as will Mt Xavier and City at Mt Xavier as they also play out the campaign without any finals prospects.
BMS and Webbcona shapes as an intriguing battle.
Webbcona looks safely secured in the top four, but if it is to make its presence felt in the finals it needs to push BMS hard here.
ROUND 16 FIXTURE
Creswick v Learmonth
Ballarat v Victoria
Webbcona v BMS
Sebastopol v Linton
Mt Xavier v City Oval
LADDER:
BMS 209
SEBASTOPOL 188
WEBBCONA 177
VICTORIA 163
Linton 153
City Oval 144
Creswick 112
Mt Xavier 94
Learmonth 89
Ballarat 21
BALLARAT country week attracted 84 players from 13 clubs over three days at Central Wendouree.
Women's pairs: winners, Jenny Cameron-Debbie Annear (Clunes); runners-up, Fay Toohey-Tammy Ballard (Bungaree)
Men's pairs: winners, Allan Donelly-Peter Aldred (Buninyong); runners-up, Ross Powell-Greg Ross (Learmonth)
Women's triples: winners, Julie Pobjoy, Fay Tucker, Yonne Clark (Buininyong); runners-up, Linda Fox, Barb Glover, Joan Worth (Buninyong)
Men's triples: winners, Tony Briody, Peter Goldsmith, Bobby Williamson (Waubra); runners-up, Colin Inverarity, Clive Baxter, George Draffin (Mortlake)
Women's fours: winners, Jenny Cameron, Debbie Annear, Eileen Spong, Valerie Jackson (Clunes)
Men's fours: Jim Troy, Bill Harrison, Tony Briody, Bobby Williamson (Waubra); runners-up, David Davidson, Robert McCrum, Bob Seamons, Russell Leishman (Smeaton)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.