The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Henry Dwyer has Asfoora back for big autumn campaign

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:27pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asfoora (Mitchell Aitken) wins the Metcap Finance Schillaci Stakes at Caulfield in the spring. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.
Asfoora (Mitchell Aitken) wins the Metcap Finance Schillaci Stakes at Caulfield in the spring. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.

A freshened up Asfoora makes her return to the races for Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer with an overseas campaign on the radar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.