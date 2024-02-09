Henry Dwyer has Asfoora back for big autumn campaign

A freshened up Asfoora makes her return to the races for Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer with an overseas campaign on the radar.
Asfoora races for the first time since the spring in the group 2 $300,000 Rubiton Stakes, 1100m, at Caulfield on Saturday.
While a first-up win would be great, Dwyer is hoping the run primes the five-year-old for the Oakleigh Plate later this month as she strives to secure her first group 1 success.
"I think her best form over her career has been second-up," Dwyer told racing.com.
"I think she always improves with the run. I thought rather than trialling her we'd run her on Saturday and then it's two weeks to the Oakleigh Plate.
"I think she just got found wanting in the Oakleigh Plate last year first-up. I'd probably prefer her with the run under her belt going into a group 1," he said.
Asfoora also has a liking for Caulfield, winning four of five starts there.
Asfoora has been invited to compete in the King's Stand Stakes, 1000m, at Ascot in England in June.
Dwyer told The Courier last month after receiving the invitation that picking up an invite to Royal Ascot would allow the owners to cement her season plans, but the final decision of her competing overseas would hinge on how she ran in the autumn.
THE Ballarat stable of Tony and Calvin McEvoy also have a big day across two states on Saturday.
Stable star Veight contests the group 1 $750,000 CF Orr Stakes, 1400m, at Caulfield.
Veight was highly impressive in winning the group 2 Australia Stakes at Moonee Valley first-up two weeks ago, powering to the line from midfield.
They also have Rue de Royal first-up in the $2m Inglis Millennium, 1100m, at Randwick.
The 2yo colt has raced twice, with a last-start second in the Golden Gift in Sydney in November putting him right in the mix for this assignment.
Alternatum will also be staking a claim for a spot in the Blue Diamond Stakes when she steps out in a prelude for the 2yo fillies at Caulfield.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.