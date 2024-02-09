Your views on seven-storey buildings at the Bridge Mall

The real question is, seven storeys of what? If we had a well-designed mixed-use precinct there, with high-quality apartments over ground-level retail, that would actually inject some life into what is currently a dead zone. There would be a fairly large population right there to patronise the shops and cafes, people coming and going all the time and good, passive surveillance. Although personally, I think three to five storeys would be more in scale with Ballarat.

