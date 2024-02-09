Your views on seven-storey buildings at the Bridge Mall

Webwords is a compilation of reader comments on website articles and across The Courier's social media platforms.
Time for Ballarat to move forward. Build the seven storeys and make it a nice, modern building that will make a statement.
- Cameron Morris
With a less-than-adequate public transport system and parking shortage, a housing solution like seven storeys in town and the restaurants and shops on the base level, meets a lot of needs.
- Lee Martin
Just build seven-storey shopping complex.
- Alan Handford
The real question is, seven storeys of what? If we had a well-designed mixed-use precinct there, with high-quality apartments over ground-level retail, that would actually inject some life into what is currently a dead zone. There would be a fairly large population right there to patronise the shops and cafes, people coming and going all the time and good, passive surveillance. Although personally, I think three to five storeys would be more in scale with Ballarat.
- Jean Watson
Bear in mind we have a housing shortage and everyone is looking for a cheap way out. It is cheaper to build high that establish a community. I am not saying it is right, but that is how business think.
- Katherine Davis
These concepts to bring large hotels to Ballarat are a failed theory.
Just because Melbourne people move here doesn't mean we want to replicate Melbourne.
The Melbourne theory trashed Geelong and now they are moving the concept here.
- Nick Pollock
What's the point? There is no point to it unless you're making it a shopping center with a whole heap of shops and food court people actually will want to go to.
- Jaylee Williams
They need to look at Frankston council for inspiration. Playne Street was a dead zone - unsafe and dirty. They completely transformed it to an impressive food and entertainment hub. The general public (think Time Zone, bowling alley, pool/ billiards) multiple restaurants, cafes and bars. It's become an amazing hot spot for young families, younger adults and older adults. Not just that, but the whole area has been cleaned up and become user-friendly.
- Genevieve Stone Fox
It's the perfect spot for apartments. Just don't build them on the northern side of the street and overshadow all of the open space.
- Jimmy Elk
It's hard to start in a career later in life, especially in a male-dominated industry. There's a lot of bullies out there. Well done for your courage and tenacity
- Cat Vance
I was 51 when I did apprenticeship - Cert III in commercial cookery and I was the oldest in my class.
- Lynda Kinrade
As long as employers are open to giving everyone a go regardless of age or gender, or if they might need additional support, then what a better world we would live in. Well done Bec. Those who break down barriers are my people.
- Amanda Chrystal
