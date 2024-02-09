The Courier
Court

'Reasonable, thoughtful and fair': Ballarat magistrate retires after 47 years

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 9 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:38pm
Magistrate Ron Saines in the Ballarat Law Courts on February 8, 2024. He has retired after more than 40 years in the legal profession. Picture by Kate Healy
Magistrate Ron Saines in the Ballarat Law Courts on February 8, 2024. He has retired after more than 40 years in the legal profession. Picture by Kate Healy

"Calm, reasonable, thoughtful and fair" were words used to describe Magistrate Ron Saines on his final day at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

