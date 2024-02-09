'Reasonable, thoughtful and fair': Ballarat magistrate retires after 47 years

"Calm, reasonable, thoughtful and fair" were words used to describe Magistrate Ron Saines on his final day at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Upon retiring after more than 20 years as a magistrate, Mr Saines was celebrated by all corners of the legal community for his tireless dedication to justice and the Victorian people.
On the eve of his 70th birthday, Mr Saines addressed an overflowing courtroom in Ballarat, with many more watching remotely.
"Today I don't see so much as a celebration of the end of my legal career, or a celebration of me turning 70 tomorrow, or celebration of having survived a grave illness in the last few months," he said.
"It's a celebration of a full career in the legal system over a period of 47 years."
Mr Saines started his legal career nearly five decades ago as a solicitor in Ballarat practicing workers' compensation law.
After 25 years as a lawyer, he became a Victorian magistrate, where he presided over the Geelong courts before eventually returning to Ballarat.
During his speech, Mr Saines reflected upon the importance of social justice and the pursuit of excellence in the legal system.
He said while at times governments made it difficult to administer social justice and fairness, it was vital for legal practitioners to make it a focus at every opportunity.
"Some corners of our media would seek to persuade our community that our legal system is broken, they seek to persuade the community that the next armed robbery or burglary that occurs is evidence the legal system and courts are failing in its function," he said.
"I think that's so far from the truth - we have a legal system in Victoria which is second to none, especially when we examine the social justice we do."
I think that's so far from the truth, we have a legal system in Victoria which is second to none, especially when we examine the social justice we do.- Magistrate Ron Saines
Touching upon the highlights of his long career, Mr Saines said it had been a "privilege" to serve the community, the government, and to act with judicial independence.
"I have enjoyed my time in Geelong and Ballarat, I have seen many practitioners who may have been a bit shaky and under prepared, and have turned into fine young lawyers," he said.
Representing Ballarat's legal practitioners, lawyer Adrian Paull said it had been a "privilege" to appear before Mr Saines for more than a decade.
"In a professional capacity, I wish to say [Mr Saines was] calm, reasonable, thoughtful and fair," he said.
While Mr Paull said this view was shared by all colleagues he spoke with, there was also a different side to the senior magistrate.
"There were times when even a more human touch appeared, despite his best efforts," he said.
"A wry smile, and perhaps the occasional glint of light from his earring, shows he is a man of character and humour to compliment his meticulousness and dedication to the law."
An accessory shared by few of his male colleagues, Mr Saines' unique piercing was mentioned several times during the farewell event.
Helen Freyne and Lorien Devitt from the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, said everyone had noticed the "twinkle" of his earring, as well as his "obvious" squinting at the computer screen, and hoped upon retirement, he would have the time to visit an optometrist.
On a serious note, they also paid tribute to the sensitivity and fairness with which Mr Saines had always treated family matters, and his commitments to Indigenous Australians, which ensured Aboriginal children were not unnecessarily removed from their parents.
"I always left [the court] thinking the right decision was invariably made, anyone who's been in your court, parents in a bittersweet moment, their children, their lawyers, appreciated the time you took with them," Ms Freyne said.
"I think there's a lot of teddy bears out there named Ron."
After more than 20 years handing down verdicts as a magistrate, Mr Saines ended the afternoon celebration by addressing the court one final time.
"Thank you for all being here today, it's most heartfelt, there's so many people, particularly my judicial colleagues from out of town, thank you again, that's all," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.