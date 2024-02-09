'Like a second family': How Ballarat's older residents are staying in touch

On a Wednesday afternoon, Kirk Alexander, 78, walked into the Ballarat City Senior Citizens Club for the first time, accompanied by his daughter, Katie Dyson.
Through the slightly open doorway, they saw Mary Letcher was bowling with her friends.
"It's a good place for companionship," said John Scannell, 74, the club's new president.
"This is somewhere where they can get together and meet people."
This sort of companionship is indispensable, particularly as Ballarat's population of older people rises.
Analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics census data by The Courier tracks a steady increase in the number of people over the age of 55 in the Ballarat local government area from 2006 to 2021.
There are about 31 senior citizens per 100 Ballarat people, compared to 25 out of 100 people 17 years ago.
On Little Bridge Street, the Ballarat City Senior Citizens Club usually opens for people over 55 years old and people with disabilities between 8.30am and 4.30pm, providing meals and diverse activities from Monday to Friday, according to Mr Scannell.
He said the club is "to provide a meeting place" and friendship is "the main reason" to keep people coming since "there are a lot of single people".
"When they come here, they see familiar faces, they can talk to someone and they can have a meal with (them)," he said.
Sometimes, the connections run far deeper than expected.
"The more you discuss it, the better it is," said Mary Letcher, who diagnosed with multiple myeloma on Tuesday and brought this news to her club friends the next day.
"There are all the very friendly people who've become like a second family - we all care about each other," she said.
The 85-year-old said that she has been going to the Ballarat City Senior Citizens Club for about 14 years.
"I just love to come here because I enjoy the company. I enjoy bowling. I enjoy singing," said Mrs Letcher, who drives to the club every weekday.
Mr Scannell said membership at the club often fluctuates because "there are people coming in and we have a large number of the members who go into residential or supportive care at some stage, plus the inevitable 'out the door fate' first."
He added the main problem that they have noticed is people with dementia.
"We manage them as best we can here until they go into care," he said.
There are 5012 residents aged 55 years and over in Ballarat who need assistance with core activities, such as household tasks, transport, social participation, and personal activities.
Over the next 15 years, almost one quarter of Ballarat's population will be over 60 years of age, according to a report about council's Ageing Well in Ballarat Strategy, published in 2022.
"Growing older is a lifelong process," Cr Daniel Moloney, the mayor of Ballarat at the time, stated in the report.
"We recognise the significant contribution that our ageing residents make to the fabric of our community.
"We are committed to supporting and empowering them to feel confident to participate fully in life however they choose."
The City of Ballarat was emailed for further comment on the Ageing Well Strategy, and Ballarat's ageing population, but was not able to respond before deadline.
Mr Scannell said that the club has "very good relations with the council" and received supplies from various companies and providers.
After speaking with several people on his first day visiting the club, Mr Alexander took the sign-up sheet from Mr Scannell before he left and told The Courier that he would "definitely" consider joining in.
"It might be good to have a bit more of a routine. Come here for lunch, a chat and some activities," said his daughter, Ms Dyson.
