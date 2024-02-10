Clean-up underway after two utes collide in Delacombe

Emergency services are clearing the road after a two car collision occurred on Tait Street in Delacombe about 1pm
Traffic was closed in both directions on Tait Street near the corner of Ascot Gardens Drive, with members of the CFA, police and paramedics all present.
The vehicles involved were a large silver ute which was heavily crumpled at the front and a blue Toyota Hilux.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics had attended the scene and were assessing two people in a stable condition for injuries.
So far in 2024 there have been 30 deaths recorded on Victorian Roads, which is 13 less than at the same time last year.
According to the TAC, 296 lost their lives on Victorian roads in 2023, making it the deadliest 12 months in 15 years.
During this time there were 15 deaths on Ballarat roads in areas across Moorabool, Golden Plains, Hepburn and Pyrenees shires.
