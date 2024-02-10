BCA 1st XI review: Mounties tear through Wendouree | scoreboards

Mt Clear has bowled itself into the Ballarat Cricket Association finals and at the same time left Wendouree's top four aspirations in tatters.
For the second week in a row leg spinner Ash George was the hero as the Mounties went through the Red Caps for just 79 runs.
George was pivotal in Mt Clear securing a four-run win over East Ballarat the previous round with five wickets.
The BCA's Melbourne Country Week representative was again devastating at Mt Clear on Saturday, taking 4-27 off 13 overs.
A shell-shocked Wendouree had no answers to the Mt Clear onslaught as Ajay Mada also claimed 3-23.
Middle order duo Mick Nolan, 38, and Monty Maloney, 18, were the only batsmen to reach double figures, but after they were dismissed on consecutive balls the end of the innings came quickly.
While there was an early stumble, Mt Clear took the first innings points relatively comfortably thanks to Sam Harris with an aggressive 66 (7 fours, 3 sixes)
Tom Le Lievre chimed in with 26 (4 fours), Jack Jeffrey 21no and Jacob Smith 19no to have the home side 5-136 at stumps on day one.
Mt Clear went into the round 13 encounter knowing a win would have it finals bound, while fifth-placed Wendouree needed a win to stay in contention.
The Red Caps now have to rely on Golden Point defeating East Ballarat to keep their unlikely hopes alive.
This would keep them within six points of East Ballarat, but percentage would still be an issue.
The Golden Point and East Ballarat clash at the Eastern Oval is delicately balanced
The Hawks again failed to hit the mark with the bat, having to fight hard to get 153 and stay in the contest.
Losing both openers without scoring had them under the pump and it took a gritty knock by Chris Jerram, 58 (6 fours), to get the Hawks to a competitive total.
They reached 153 with a series of steady contributions down the order after skipper Jake Eyers hit 34 (6 fours).
Five bowlers each captured two wickets for Golden Point, with Josh Pegg's 2-10 the best return.
East Ballarat is well and truly in the match after going through Point's top order to have it 3-20 after 11 overs.
It gives the Hawks an opportunity to lock in finals and also send Golden Point tumbling from top position.
BALLARAT-Redan is ready to pounce on top spot if Golden Point does slip up.
The Two Swords, 5-111, continued their rampant form by taking first innings points against Brown Hill, 86, at the Western Oval.
They were not as convincing with the bat as they would have liked, but they got the job done.
Ballarat-Redan spent only 46 overs in the field as Matt Aikman prepared for Melbourne Country Week with 6-26 off 15.5 overs.
Brown Hill opener Martin Porter played a lone hand with 39 (4 fours), with four temmates failing to get off the mark.
Ballarat-Redan had its share of woes with the bat as well as. Mix Riding, 23, kept it on track before Jayden Hayes, 35no (4 fours), and Connor Ronan, 29 (3 fours, 2 sixes), guided the visitors to safety.
A CENTURY to James Lidgett has Bacchus Marsh on target for a fifth win in its debut season in the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts competition.
The opener made 130 as the Bears reached 7-244 against Buninyong at Maddingley Park on Saturday.
He was the last man out for the day in the 78th over.
Lidgett's runs came off 226 balls, with his innings featuring seven fours and two sixes.
Nick Strangio, 28, and Armi Wakefield, 33no, provided support along the way.
Teenager Hudson Palmer took 3-64.
SOME rear guard action helped Napoleons-Sebastopol get to 186 as runs again proved hard to get at Darley Park.
Experienced captain Dan Scott was needed to keep it all together after a slow, but steady start.
Scott, 61no, first steadied the ship with Jarryd Price, 10, through the middle overs, and then helped ensure Darley would have a testing chase when he was joined by Dylan York, who made 44.
Hasitha Wickramasinghe was Darley's most successful with the ball, taking 4-40 off 21 overs.
Daniel Hynes finished with 3-32.
THE BCA starts Melbourne Country Week with a home match against Maryborough at the Eastern Oval on Monday.
Ballarat has selected a 17-man squad with Darren Fletcher coach and Heath Pyke captain.
WENDOUREE
Cole Roscholler b Ajay Mada 0
Tom Godson c Tom Le Lievre b Ash George 8
Liam Brady c Tom Le Lievre b Ajay Mada 5
Heath Pyne C Joel Moriarty b Ajay Mada 2
Mick Nolan c Tom Le Lievre b As George 36
Mony Maloney b Grant Trevenen 18
Liam Wood c Matt Ward c Grant Trevenen 1
Tom Batter c Jacob Smith b Ash George 2
Aaron Johns c Joel Moriarty b Grant Treveven 0
Lachlan Coutts st Jacob Smith b Ash George 1
Brandon Weatherson not out 0
Extras 6
TOTAL 79
Bowling: Ajay Mada 9-1-23-3, Grant Trevenen 10-2-15-3, Lachlan Payne 5-2-10-0, Ash George 13-3-27-4
MT CLEAR
Matt Ward b Tom Godson 0
Sam Harris c Monty Maloney b Aaaron Johns 66
Tom le Lièvre c Tom Batters b Aaron Johns 26
Zack Maple c Mick Nolan b Brandon Weatherson 0
Jack Jeffrey nout out 21
Joel Moriarty c Cole Roscholler b Brandon Weatherson 0
Jacob Smith not out 19
Extras 4
TOTAL 5-136
Bowling:Tom Batters 7-2-20-0, Tom Godson 8-1-29-1, Aaron Johns 10-2-21-2, Brandon Weatherson 13-5-49-2, Lachlan Coutts 5-3-13-0
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Nathan Doonan c Madushanka Ekanayaka b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 29
Sam Peters c Madushanka Ekanayaka b Daniel Hynes 11
Dan Scott not out 61
Sajith Dissanayaka b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 0
Lachlan Sheridan lbw Daniel Haynes 13
Luke Corden c Madushanka Ekanayaka b Daniel Hynes 2
Jarryd Price b Chamika Sattambi 10
Dylan York b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 44
Harry Peirson b Ben Longhurst 0
Jake Scott b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 5
Zac Healy c Axel Morton b Ben Longhurst
Extras 7
TOTAL 186
Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 12-3-23-0, Benjamin Longhurst 16.2-2-57-2, Daniel Hynes 14-4-32-3, Hasitha Wickramasinghe 21-3-40-4, Dilan Chandima 3-2-4-0, Lachlan Herring 2-0-3-0, Chamika Sattambi 8-1-25-1
BROWN HILL
Martin Porter b Nathan Petrikeos 39
Nathan Porter c Robert Hind b Matthew Aikman 0
Ryan Knowles C Riley Fisher bMatthew Aikman 0
Akila Lakshan lbw Brendan Thomson 7
Jason Knowles c Riley Fisher b Matthew Aikman 6
Lahriu Gunasinhage c Riley Fisher b Matthew Aikman 0
Nick Cochrane c Riley Fisher b Brendan Thomson 4
Viraj Pushpakumara lbw Nathan Patrikeos 15
Shashi Fernando Matthew Aikman 3
Jaxon Thomas c Robert Hind b Matthew Aikman 0
Byron Wind not out 7
Extras 5
TOTAL 86
Bowling:
Nathan Patrikeos 13-3-27-2, Matthew Aikman 15.5-4-26-6, Brendan Thomson 10-7-6-2, Jayden Hayes 7-1-23-0
BALLARAT-REDAN
Randhir Sandhu b Byron Wynd 4
Robert Hind c Ryan Knowles b Viraj Pushpakumara 8
Max Riding b Viraj Pushpakumara 23
Zac Jenkins b Shashi Fernando 6
Jayden Hayes not out 35
Connor Ronanc Akila Lakshan b Jaxon Thomas 29
Chris Egan not out 0
Extra 6
TOTAL 5-111
Bowling: Byron Wynd 4-1-17-1, Viraj Pushpakumara 13-2-48-2, Shashi Fernando 4-2-5-1, Ryan Knowles 1-0-3-0, Jason Knowles 5-0-23-0, Lahriu Gunasinhage 2-0-6-0, Jaxon Thomas 2-1-4-1
BACCHUS MARSH
Alex Porter lbw Naditha Tissera 7
James Lidgett C Brodie Wells b Hudson Palmer 130
Dan Lalor c Brodie Wells b Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 10
Angus Jones c Bailey Ryan b Nicholas Schiemer 12
Nick Strangio c Brodie Wells c Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 28
Tom Wardell b Hudson Palmer 4
Connor Ascough b Hudson Palmer 4
Armi Wakefield not out 33
Brad Croxford not out 7
Extra 9
TOTAL 7-244
Bowling: Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 23-9-49-2, Nicholas Schiemer 11-3-35-1, Naditha Tissera 19-2-58-1, Hudson Palmer 13-2-64-3, Campbell Palmer 11-0-26-0, Hayden Levens 3-1-5-0
EAST BALLARAT
Lewis Hodgins c Andrew Falkner b Daniel McDonald 8
Finlay Baker c Andrew Falkner b Andrew Warrick 3
Chris Jerram c Andrew Warrick b Joshua Pegg 58
Harry Ganley c Andrew Falkner b Daniel McDonald 9
Jacob Eyers c&b Manjula De Zoysa 34
Tom Walton c Lachlan Anderson B Manjula De Zoysa 2
Samuel Cocks st Andrew Falkner b Mohomed Feshal 19
Josh Smith lbw Mohomed Feshal 10
Abhilasha Rodrigo
c Andrew Falkner b Andrew Warrick 13
Joshua Brown b Joshua Pegg 4
Adam Eddy not out 0
Extras 4
TOTAL 153
Bowling: Andrew Warrick 16-6-34-2, Daniel McDonald 10-4-14-2, Manjula De Zoysa 14-3-46-2, Daniel White 5-1-14-0, Darcy Aitken 6-1-16-0, Joshua Pegg 6.1-3-10-2, Mohomed Feshal 8-3-16-2
GOLDEN POINT
Andrew Falknerc Lewis Hodgins b Joshua Brown 1
Manjula De Zoysa not out 17
Joshua White lbw Adam Eddy 1
Joshua Pegg b Joshua Brown 10
Mohomed Feshal not out 0
Extras 1
TOTOAL 3-20
Bowling: Josh Brown 6-1-15-2, Adam Eddy 5-4-4-1
