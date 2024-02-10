WEEKEND SPORT GALLERY | All the best sports photos, February 10-11

It's another big weekend in sport around the Ballarat region and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford are there to cover all of the action on the pitches and greens.
Perfect warm weather across both days of the weekend made for stunning conditions for participants and spectators alike.
This week's schedule includes:
*Bowls - Mt Xavier v City Oval
*Soccer - Australia Cup and Dockerty Cup round 1, Sebastopol Vikings v Keilor Wolves
*Cricket - Mt Clear v Wendouree
*Athletics - Ballarat Gift
*Ballarat Cycle Classic BMX event
There's plenty of action from right across the city.
Check out the mega gallery above, who can you spot this week?
