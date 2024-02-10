Bowls pennant review: division 1 top four looks locked away

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant top four looks settled.
There is simply too much to do for fifth-placed City Oval to do with two rounds to play.
City Oval overtook Linton with a convincing 22-shot win over Mt Xavier on Saturday, but the gap to Webbcona and Victoria which fill third and fourth is too much.
As well as being 19 points adrift, City Oval faces Victoria and second-placed Sebastopol to close out the regular season.
Sebastopol ended any last finals hopes Linton harboured, but there were only five shots in it as they split the rinks.
Learmonth had its first win since round eight, proving too good for Creswick by 19 shots.
Victoria defeated bottom Ballarat by 53 shots, but the home outfit did well to win a rink - that honour going to Bryce Abbott, Phil Apsland, David Eastman and Heather Hopkinson in what has been the toughest of seasons.
BMS 224 pts, +241 shots
SEBASTOPOL 202, +222
WEBBCONA 180, +185
VICTORIA 179, +238
City Oval 160, -81
Linton 157, +109
Creswick 116, -88
Learmonth 103, -142
Mt Xavier 96, -212
Ballarat 23, -634
CRESWICK 67 (4) lt LEARMONTH 86 (14)
Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 18 d William Rowe, David Ryan, Addy Ryan, David Kelly
Greg Peel, Beth Huntley, William Booth, Robert Ohlsen 11 lt Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Brendan Pym, Ross Powell 28
Rebecca Booth, Peter Fontana, Travis Hedger, Stephen Hepworth 16 lt Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Leon Davey 22
Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 22 d Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 21
BALLARAT 54 (2) lt VICTORIA 107 (16)
James Thornton, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 10 lt Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 26
Michael Calagari, Joshua Smith, Paul Slater, Dale McGregor 11 lt Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 34
Stan Barnett, Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Greg Stewart 12 lt Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 32
Bryce Abbott, Phil Apsland, David Eastman, Heather Hopkinson 21 d Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 15
WEBBCONA 83 (3) lt BMS 88 (15)
Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony) Lange, Matthew Collins, 21 drew with David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 21
Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Ben McArthur 21 d Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 16
Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 18 lt Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 19
Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart 25 lt Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 32
SEBASTOPOL 78 (14) d LINTON 73 (4)
Gary Green, David Ellis, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 22 d Glenn Landers, Ken Hocking, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 19
Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 16 lt Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 20
Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 21 d Stewart Williams, Martin Drinkwater, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 10
Fred Reus, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Paul Lovell 19 lt Sydney Walters, Shayne Ellis, Nick Pearce, Aaron Wood 24
MT XAVIER 76 (2) lt CITY OVAL 98 (16)
Robert Storey, Irene Ritchie, Daryl Lamb, Chris McDonald 29 d Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Ian Robinson, Benjamin Morris 19
Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Jack McDonald, Phillip McGrath 23 lt Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 27
Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, Leanne Jones, Paul Forrest 12 lt Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 27
Darryl Boyd, Frank Duggan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 12 lt Wayne Roberts, Robert Edwards, Gary Hamilton, Gavin Mann 25
Waubra 96 (17) d Clunes 72 (1)
Midlands 83 (15) d Buninyong 74 (3)
Smeaton 92 (17) d Ballarat East 66 (1)
City Oval 81 (16) d Webbcona 77 (2)
Ballarat North 89( 13) d Victoria 81 (5)
LADDER: MIDLANDS 213 points, +236 shots; SMEATON 192, +150; SMEATON 186, +60; VICTORIA 163, +84; Ballarat North 146, +74; Buninyong 120, -15; Clunes 120, -21; Webbcona 116, -160; Waubra 110, -63; City Oval 74, -345
Sebastopol 82 (4) lt Ballan 86 (14)
BMS 84 (16) d Invermay 59 (2)
Bungaree 69 (5) lt Buninyong 74 (13)
Ballarat 55 (2) lt Daylesford 86 (16)
Beaufort 66 (4) lt Central Wendouree 77 (14)
LADDER: BALLAN 213, +251; BMS 176, +217; INVERMAY 174, +102; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 164, +203; Bungaree 163, +123; Daylesford 153, +130; Sebastopol 147, +32; Beaufort 122, -22; Buninyong 112, -202; Ballarat 16, -785
Sebastopol 96 (16) d Webbcona 67 (2)
Central Wendouree 83 (15) d Linton 70 (3)
Learmonth 111 (16) d Creswick 56 (2)
Smeaton 64 (2) d Midlands 83 (16)
Victoria 97 (16) d BMS 58 (2)
LADDER: MIDLANDS 211, +316; VICTORIA 195, +315; SEBASTOPOL 179, +182; SMEATON 172, +139; Learmonth 168, +131; Linton 142 -35; Central Wendouree 103, 223; BMS 100, -234; Creswick 91, -229; Webbcona 79, -362
Central Wendouree v City Oval
Midlands 83 (14) d Daylesford 66 (4)
Victoria 73 (16) d Bungaree 58 (2)
Buninyong 65 (2) lt Mt Xavier 77 (16)
Ballarat North 96 (16) d Sebastopol 62 (2)
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 219, 360; MT XAVIER 193, 171; CITY OVAL 185, +145; VICTORIA 171, +227' Bungaree 157, -26; Midlands 144, +10; Sebastopol 139, =36; Daylesford 111, -207; Buninyong 85, -326; Central Wendouree 36, -328
Sebastopol 65 (2) lt BMS 86 (16)
Webbcona 82 (18) d Smeaton 65 (0)
Waubra 63 (2) lt Beaufort 77 (16)
City Oval 89 (14) d Clunes 88 (4)
Ballan 89 (16) d Learmonth 72 (2)
LADDER: BALLAN 190, +116; SMEATON 185, +102; WAUBRA 167, +202; BEAUFORT 164, +56; BMS 158, +39; City Oval 145, -103; Clunes 125, -32; Learmonth 118, -101; Webbcona 98, -132; Sebastopol 90, -147
BMS v Ballarat North
Scores not available
Ballarat East 15 (18) d Skipton 0 (0)
On forfeit
Mt Xavier 72 (2) lt Sebastopol 88 (16)
Midlands 59 (1) lt Invermay 96 (17)
Victoria 15 (18) d Ballarat 0 (0)
On forfeit
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 261, +659; VICTORIA 224, +482; INVERMAY 173, +1154; SEBASTOPOL 165, +1149; Mt Xavier 138. +71; Ballarat North 138, +2; Midlands 105, -167; BMS 101, -231; Skipton 95, -197; Ballarat 22, -800
Victoria 87 (16) d Bungaree 40 (0)
Webbcona 67 (16) d City Oval 47 (0)
Linton66 (16) d Sebastopol 40 (0)
LADDER: LINTON 197, +216; CITY OVAL 151, +172; VICTORIA 144, +39; SEBASTOPOL 114, -61; Bungaree 107, -62; Webbcona 55, -304
City Oval 38 (12) d Daylesford 35 (2)
Beaufort 37 (0) lt Victoria 44 (14)
Ballarat East 41 (12) d Sebastopol 40 (2)
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 157, +83; DAYLESFORD 154, +105; SEBASTOPOL 132, +91; BEAUFORT 128, +34; Victoria 115, -32; Learmonth 115, +5; City Oval 89, -136
