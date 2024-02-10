How local news media covers a missing persons case

It's an asset when you have experienced people among your news team in times like this. The Courier's veteran news photographer Lachlan Bence, who has close to 40 years experience under his belt in Ballarat, knows the area inside out. That was vital this week when working out which areas were the most accessible. It was also great guidance to our journalists Nieve Walton and Bryan Hoadley. Photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford spent days following emergency crews around, sending photos back to the newsroom for our live coverage.

