Emergency services fighting to contain Burrumbeet fire

Emergency services are fighting to control a large hay stack fire in Burrumbeet about 30 kilometres west of Ballarat.
According to the Vic Emergency website, there are seven vehicles responding to the fire, which started about 11am.
A stay informed fire warning has been issued for the area.
Numerous hail bales, initially reported as up to 1000, are burning in the fire, which started at a farm on Modesty Lane in Burrumbeet.
Large amounts of smoke could be also be seen at a distance from the fire.
It's the second significant fire for the Ballarat area in as many days, after an Alfredton house was engulfed in flames on February 10.
No people were injured in the fire, but the two storey home was heavily damaged.
Fire Rescue Victoria acting assistant chief fire officer Anthony Pearce told The Courier the house had been more than 50 per cent gutted by the blaze, but there had been no damage to neighbouring properties.
