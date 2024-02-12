Younger brother earns bragging rights at Ballarat Gift Carnival

Two Ballarat sprinters took sibling rivalry to a new level at the Ballarat Gift Carnival.
Lachlan and Jack Kinnersly fought out the finish in Sunday's under-18 boys' 120m final and it was the younger brother Jack who earned the family bragging rights at the City Oval.
The smallest of margins separated them - 0.086 seconds - as the 14-year-old held out Lachlan, who turns 16 this year.
Jack had a significant head-start, starting off 35m while Lachlan was on 14.75m, and needed every bit of it, but that is what handicap racing is all about and he made the most of it.
Jack was thrilled with his first Victorian Athletic League sash at this level, with beating his brother - who won the event two years ago - in front of a home crowd making it all the more sweeter.
He admitted to having some mixed feelings about denying his brother victory though.
"It's pretty good, but I do feel a little bit bad.
"He's won a few though - it was my turn."
Jack said he thought he might get caught in the last few strides, but was happy to "get away with it".
Lachlan said he thought he might be able to run him down.
"It turned out he was a tad to quick for me."
He believes he can turn the tables next time they meet.
"The handicapper's going to bring him back a few metres. Hopefully not too much because he needs the metres."
Lachlan said he had hoped to win the hometown sash, but it was also good when a member of the POD Squad won - especially when it was his brother.
Lachlan has had a strong season with 14 appearances in finals..
He won the restricted 70m and 400m double at Wangaratta last month and mixed 400m at Frankston.
It was another Ballarat podium for him after finishing third in the restricted 120m last year.
