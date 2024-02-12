'A shell of who I was': Victim's pain after rapist Seccull's re-trial

Abuse survivor Michelle Skewes has spoken on the "systematic destruction" she endured through years of terror at the hands of her ex-husband Jon Seccull at a hearing at the County Court in Ballarat on Monday.
"I was left a shell of who I was, from someone carefree, strong, and happy, to someone who still questions their worth every single day, even though I've worked so hard on believing I am worthy," Ms Skewes said in a victim impact statement.
"How do I explain what it means to have to fight for so many years to not be systematically destroyed, to become nothing, while also simultaneously being made to believe that I was?
"How do I explain what it means to get to the point where I actually believed that I deserved to be treated the way he chose to treat me?"
Appearing from prison via video link, former White Ribbon ambassador Seccull held his head low and kept his eyes cast down throughout most of the plea hearing.
It comes after the former organ donation campaigner and Ballarat community figure was found guilty of three charges of rape and a single charge of threatening to inflict serious violence, after a jury trial in November 2023.
It was the second trial Seccull had faced over the charges, after an earlier trial in 2022 where he was found guilty of nine counts of rape, two counts of assault and one threat charge.
A re-trial was granted and held in 2023, where the jury found Seccull guilty of only three of the rapes - occurring between April 2011 and September 2015.
Much of Monday's hearing was dedicated to the reading of Ms Skewes' victim impact statement, where she recounted her fight to press charges and give evidence in two trials.
"How do I explain the wrath of an abuser who was losing his victim, once I started to believe I didn't deserve his abuse? Starting a fight for justice against a man who knew the system inside out having worked in it for 20 years?," Ms Skewes said.
"Fighting a battle that went from inside my head, to inside a courtroom, where the exact same tactics used by my abuser to make me question my sanity, doubt my reality, and feel helpless that no one would believe me were thrown at me by his defence teams.
"To hear that word "guilty", by a second jury of his peers being uttered, gives me hope that change is slowly happening - that one day, abusers like Jon Robert Seccull will actually be fully held to account for the incomprehensible damage they inflict on their victims."
The court also heard from Seccull's barrister Jason Gullaci, who submitted the overall sentence had to be reconsidered, as Seccull was found innocent of the "most serious" rape charge put against him in the first trial.
The barrister also said Seccull had been "publicly shamed" by media attention as the matter went through the court system.
The court heard Seccull had been placed in a protective unit at Hopkins Correctional Centre due to his previous career as a corrections officer.
"There is the fear that given his previous occupation that would lead to him being a target," Mr Gullaci said.
"There were a number of meetings Corrections had with him where he was stressed, worried, petrified that his previous occupation would make him someone that would have to be very careful whilst in custody."
Mr Gullaci also submitted Seccull's time in prison would be more onerous than an average inmate's, due to restrictions placed on his movements in the prison from being placed in the protective unit
Crown Prosecutor Daryl Brown however argued Seccull would have a normal level of exposure to other inmates, and opportunity for socialisation, citing an affidavit from a staff member at Corrections tendered as evidence.
Mr Brown also said a prison psychologist was unable to make an assessment of Seccull's likelihood for sexual recidivism, due to his continued denial of committing the offences.
The crown prosecutor assessed Seccull's prospects of rehabilitation as "guarded", in line with the earlier sentencing remarks of Judge Frank Gucciardo, who sentenced Seccull in the first trial.
The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed for sentencing.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
