The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'A shell of who I was': Victim's pain after rapist Seccull's re-trial

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 13 2024 - 7:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Skewes. Picture by Kate Healy
Michelle Skewes. Picture by Kate Healy

Abuse survivor Michelle Skewes has spoken on the "systematic destruction" she endured through years of terror at the hands of her ex-husband Jon Seccull at a hearing at the County Court in Ballarat on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.